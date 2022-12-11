Video
Release Khaleda Zia, form caretaker govt: Dr Zafrullah

Published : Sunday, 11 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 83
Staff Correspondent

Urging the government to release BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia, Gonoshasthaya Kendra Founder and Trustee Dr Zafarullah Chowdhury, also an adviser to BNP Chairperson, said, "If Haji Selim, who was sentenced to 10 years in jail, can be granted bail, why not BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia."
"The government should take necessary steps in this regards," he said while addressing a round-table, organised on Saturday by the Editors' Guild.
Editors' Guild President Mozammel Babu moderated the round-table programme on "Ongoing Political Crisis: Which way is the solution" held at a hotel in Dhaka.
Dr Zafarullah also emphasised on an election-time all-party government as the most viable option.
In the programme, the eminent citizens have also made call for mutual compromise to proceed towards a fair and acceptable election.
"Solution to political problems won't come from courts. It must be solved politically. For this, goodwill on part of the politicians is necessary before anything," said Prothom Alo Joint Editor Sohrab Hasan.
He said, "The next national elections can be held under an all-party government within the current parliament. If required, the constitution should be amended to come up with a solution."
Former Election Commissioner M Sakhawat Hussain said, "There is one solution to present political crisis and that is let people speak."
Former UGC Chairman Prof Abdul Mannan recommended that the solution should be found within the constitution.
Among others, former VC of National University Prof Harun-Or-Rashid, former IGP AKM Shahidul Haque, former Information Commissioner Prof Sadeka Halim, senior journalist Ajay Dasgupta also participated in the dialogue.


