17 more BNP men sent to jail, one remanded

A Dhaka court on Saturday sent 17 BNP leaders and activists to jail in three cases filed over the Wednesday's clash between BNP-police at Naya Paltan centring BNP's December 10 Dhaka rally.

The court also placed BNP leader engineer Md Fakhrul Alam on a two-day remand. Police termed him as financier in the rally.

GRO of Motijheel Zone, Sub Inspector Shah Alam, confirmed the matter to the Daily Observer on Saturday.

Metropolitan Magistrate Md Ataullah passed the order after rejecting their bail and remand prayers.

The 14 accused are: Md Robiul Islam, Md Ishtique Imon, Abu Zafor Himel, Md Mehedi Hasan Tushar, Rafique Bepary, Mahbub Alam Robin, Md Sharfaraj Miah, Md Rahamat Ullah, Ruhul Amin, Md Sohel Howlader, Al Amin, Md Mamun, Md Zabed Ahmed and Mizanur Rahman

The 17 BNP leaders and activists were arrested on Friday from different places in the city.

The police filed three cases - one with the Paltan police station and two others with the Motijheel and Shahjahanpur police stations -- over the clash that took place with the BNP men in front of the party's central office in the capital's Naya Paltan area on Wednesday.

Some 530 BNP men have been shown arrested in the cases.













