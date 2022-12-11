Feasibility study for Ctg Metro Rail likely to begin in January

CHATTOGRAM, Dec 10: The feasibility study for the "Transport Master Plan and Preliminary Feasibility Study for Urban Metro Rail Transit Construction of Chattogram Metropolitan Area" by the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) is expected to begin in January next.

The Dhaka Transport Coordination Authority (DTCA) is supposed to conduct the implementation of the project has decided to appoint Traffic Engineer Mir Muhammad Kamrul Hasan as the Project Director which is likely to be approved during the current week.

DTCA sources said, on December 8 last the government of Bangladesh and the Republic of Korea signed the Record of Discussion (RoD) and the Terms of Reference (ToR) for implementing the study.

The Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) will provide $6 million to Bangladesh to implement the project.

Besides, the project got the ECNEC approval for conducting feasibility study for construction of Metro rail project in the port city, Chattogram on November 22 last.

Earlier, a KOICA expert team had studied the project along with the feasibility study conducted by the Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) in March last. The Public Private Partnership Authority of Bangladesh government had also reviewed the proposal presented by the South Korea's firm KOICA.

According to government sources, South Korea put up the proposal at a meeting of the joint PPP Authority platform in Seoul held on March 2 last. According to PPP Authority sources, South Korean firm KOICA had agreed to construct the Metro rail project in Chattogram.

South Korea had earlier expressed interest in conducting a pre-feasibility study for the metro rail project in Chattogram. The Korea International Cooperation Agency on February 7 offered $5 million donation for the study.

The Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has ordered the construction of a metro rail network in Chattogram city following the development of the rapid connectivity in the capital Dhaka to facilitate an easier and quicker way to commute. The Prime Minister directed the officials to take up the metro rail project that will connect the port city's Shah Amanat Airport with the Chattogram Railway Station after a meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council, or ECNEC, on January 4 last. She also asked the officials to think about taking the metro rail connectivity to other major cities as well.

Meanwhile, the Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) submitted a proposal for a detailed feasibility study to the ministry about a year back.

Basosthan Engineers and Consultants Limited proposed three MRT lines in the port city after conducting the first feasibility study in 2019. It estimated the cost to set up 54 kilometres of overhead railway tracks and 47 stations at Tk 850 billion.

The proposed MRT routes were to extended from the airport to Kalurghat, City Gate to Shah Amanat Bridge, and from Oxygen to AK Khan via Firingibazar and Panchlaish.

The study identified the expressway and Akhtaruzzaman flyover as obstacles to the construction of the proposed MRT line-1. The government is mulling to build three Metrorail routes (MRT lines) in Chattogram, the length of which stood at 54 and a half kilometers. These included MRT Line-1 from Kalurghat to the airport (26 km length, 20 stations); Line-2 (13 km length, 12 stations) from City Gate to the ground floor of Shah Amanat Bridge via Nimtala and Line-3 (length 14 km, 15 stations) from Oxygen to Firingibazar and Panchlaish to AK Khan Gate.

Two Chinese firms earlier conducted the feasibility study for construction of Metro rail in the port city. In this connection the firms signed the MOU (Memorandum Of Understanding) with Chattogram City Corporation in May 22 last. But strangely, they remained mum since then.

The main objectives of the project is to prepare a transport master plan for Chattogram Metropolitan area for providing high-quality public transport services and pedestrian facilities, prepare preliminary feasibility study for construction of metro rail in Chattogram, enhance institutional capacity of different agencies of Chattogram transport service system to reduce traffic congestion and improve eco-friendly urban metro systems.









