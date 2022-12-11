

EBL signs agreement with PHWC for women customers

M. Khorshed Anowar, Deputy Managing Director and Head of Retail and SME Banking of Eastern Bank Ltd. (EBL) and Dr. Ashique Selim, Lead Consultant Psychiatrist and Managing Director of Psychological Health and Wellness Clinic (PHWC) are exchanging documents after signing an agreement in Dhaka recently, says a press release.

Under this agreement, women customers of EBL can enjoy special discount on counseling services, training, workshop, mindfulness session offered by PHWC. Syed Zulkar Nayen, Head of Business, Sarmin Atik, Head of Liability and Wealth Management, Abdullah Tahmid, Associate Manager of Women Banking of EBL were also present on the occasion.