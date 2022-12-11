

SBAC Bank opens Darus Salam Road Branch at Mirpur

Darus Salam Road Branch of South Bangla Agriculture and Commerce (SBAC) Bank Ltd. was inaugurated at, Darus Salam Road, Mirpur-1, Dhaka on Wednesday, says a press release.Abdul Kadir Molla, Chairman of SBAC Bank was present as the Chief Guest. Mohammad Nazmul Huq, one of the director of the bank, was present as a special guest.Managing Director and CEO Habibur Rahman presided over the inaugural ceremony. Md. Nurul Azim, A.K.M. Rashedul Hoque Chowdhury Deputy Managing Directors of the Bank, Divisional heads and top executives of the bank, local businessmen and other dignitaries of the society were also present at the occasions. By inaugurating this, the number of branches and sub-branches of SBAC Bank reached at 110.