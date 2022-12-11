Video
Home Business

BANKING EVENTS

SBAC Bank opens Darus Salam Road Branch at Mirpur

Published : Sunday, 11 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 83
Business Desk

Darus Salam Road Branch of South Bangla Agriculture and Commerce (SBAC) Bank Ltd. was inaugurated at, Darus Salam Road, Mirpur-1, Dhaka on Wednesday, says a press release.
Abdul Kadir Molla, Chairman of SBAC Bank was present as the Chief Guest. Mohammad Nazmul Huq, one of the director of the bank, was present as a special guest.
Managing Director and CEO Habibur Rahman presided over the inaugural ceremony. Md. Nurul Azim, A.K.M. Rashedul Hoque Chowdhury Deputy Managing Directors of the Bank, Divisional heads and top executives of the bank, local businessmen and other dignitaries of the society were also present at the occasions.  By inaugurating this, the number of branches and sub-branches of SBAC Bank reached at 110.


