

BGMEA for mutual growth of RMG makers, global brands

"I would like to call upon the brands to adopt inclusive strategies that also take the SMEs into equation to ensure sustainable growth of the entire RMG industry in Bangladesh," BGMEA President Faruque Hassan said.

He was speaking at the policy dialogue "Sweden-Bangladesh Partnership in Renewable Energy within the RMG-sector" at a Dhaka hotel recently.

Faruque said: "For a country like Bangladesh, the challenges of climate change are double-fold. As a climate-vulnerable country, we have to invest in climate adaptation. At the same time, we have to keep ourselves competitive. We have to invest in climate mitigation to reduce carbon emission and transition to renewable sources."

"SMEs represent the majority of BGMEA member factories. Given the ambitious goals made by brands towards sustainability, it is difficult for them to invest in climate action.

With that in mind, it is imperative to adopt business modules that not only help big factories in Bangladesh but also the entire industry so that no one gets left behind."

The Swedish Embassy in Bangladesh together with the Swedish brands H&M, IKEA, and Lindex along with the Nordic Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NCCI) and Sweden-Bangladesh Business Council have set up an initiative called "Sustainable Fashion Platform" to combine and coordinate the efforts on sustainability within the RMG sector in Bangladesh under one umbrella.

The discussion was organised as a part of the initiative which aims to strengthen Bangladesh's global competitiveness and at the same time build a sustainable partnership.

Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury, adviser to prime minister for power, energy and mineral resources affairs, attended the event as chief guest.

Charles Whiteley, ambassador and head of delegation of the European Union to Bangladesh; Mehdi Hasan, ambassador of Bangladesh to Sweden;

Alexandra Berg von Linde, ambassador of Sweden to Bangladesh; Pawan Kumar Tehlani, lead - sustainability and climate change, Business Sweden, Swedish Trade and Invest Council; Tahrin Aman, president of NCCI; and Stefan Liller, UNDP resident representative, Munira Sultana, chairperson, Sustainable and Renewable Energy Development Authority (SREDA); and Md Habibur Rahman, secretary, Power Division, Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources, also spoke at the dialogue.

BGMEA directors Asif Ashraf and Barrister Vidiya Amrit Khan were also present. UNB













The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) has urged global brands and buyers to adopt strategies that would promote the growth of both sides, including manufacturers while moving towards the net zero goal."I would like to call upon the brands to adopt inclusive strategies that also take the SMEs into equation to ensure sustainable growth of the entire RMG industry in Bangladesh," BGMEA President Faruque Hassan said.He was speaking at the policy dialogue "Sweden-Bangladesh Partnership in Renewable Energy within the RMG-sector" at a Dhaka hotel recently.Faruque said: "For a country like Bangladesh, the challenges of climate change are double-fold. As a climate-vulnerable country, we have to invest in climate adaptation. At the same time, we have to keep ourselves competitive. We have to invest in climate mitigation to reduce carbon emission and transition to renewable sources.""SMEs represent the majority of BGMEA member factories. Given the ambitious goals made by brands towards sustainability, it is difficult for them to invest in climate action.With that in mind, it is imperative to adopt business modules that not only help big factories in Bangladesh but also the entire industry so that no one gets left behind."The Swedish Embassy in Bangladesh together with the Swedish brands H&M, IKEA, and Lindex along with the Nordic Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NCCI) and Sweden-Bangladesh Business Council have set up an initiative called "Sustainable Fashion Platform" to combine and coordinate the efforts on sustainability within the RMG sector in Bangladesh under one umbrella.The discussion was organised as a part of the initiative which aims to strengthen Bangladesh's global competitiveness and at the same time build a sustainable partnership.Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury, adviser to prime minister for power, energy and mineral resources affairs, attended the event as chief guest.Charles Whiteley, ambassador and head of delegation of the European Union to Bangladesh; Mehdi Hasan, ambassador of Bangladesh to Sweden;Alexandra Berg von Linde, ambassador of Sweden to Bangladesh; Pawan Kumar Tehlani, lead - sustainability and climate change, Business Sweden, Swedish Trade and Invest Council; Tahrin Aman, president of NCCI; and Stefan Liller, UNDP resident representative, Munira Sultana, chairperson, Sustainable and Renewable Energy Development Authority (SREDA); and Md Habibur Rahman, secretary, Power Division, Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources, also spoke at the dialogue.BGMEA directors Asif Ashraf and Barrister Vidiya Amrit Khan were also present. UNB