Business Events

Outgoing Japan Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ito Naoki (right) greets Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) President and Bangladesh Center of Excellence Chairman Mahbubul Alam (left) for being appointed as the Honorary Consul of Japan in Chattogram. The appointment was announced at a farewell reception held at the residence of the Japanese ambassador in Dhaka on Wednesday.