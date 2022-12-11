505 new chartered accountants get certificates

A total of 505 newly qualified chartered accountants have received CA certificates at the 21st Convocation of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh (ICAB) held at a hotel in the capital on Friday.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi handed over the certificates to the qualified chartered accountants at the function as the chief guest while State Minister for Planning Dr. Shamsul Alam was present on the occasion as the special guest.

Professor Dr. Md. Sadequl Arefin, vice chancellor, University of Barishal spoke on the occasion as the convocation speaker. ICAB President Md. Shahadat Hossain delivered the address of welcome while former president and council member Md. Humayun Kabir gave a speech on conferment of CA certificates. ICAB vice president NKA Mobin delivered the closing remarks.

Dignitaries from the government offices, ICAB council members and former presidents were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the Commerce Minister said that Bangladesh requires at least 12,000 CAs to bring good governance in trade, commerce and industry whereas the country has only 2,000 CAs.

"ICAB is working relentlessly to attract the qualified students to pursue CA education. The newly qualified members of ICAB will definitely bring a significant change to the economy," he said.

ICAB president Md. Shahadat Hossain said that chartered accountants would play a pioneer role in the compliance of ethical standards. He said that CAs have a moral obligation to utilize their knowledge for ensuring better financial eco-system of the country. "Their professionalism will ultimately provide long-term benefit to the economy," he hoped. BSS













