Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 11 December, 2022, 9:29 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

India seeks private sector chief to lead state insurer

Published : Sunday, 11 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27

Dec 10: India aims to appoint a private sector professional as the first chief executive of the Life Insurance Corporation of India in an effort to modernise its largest insurer after a disappointing stock market debut, two government officials said.
A private sector appointee to lead India's largest insurer, which manages 41 trillion rupees ($500.69 billion) in assets, would be a first in its 66-year history.
"The government is planning to broaden the eligibility criteria for appointment of LIC CEO so that private sector candidates can apply," said one of the government officials, who declined to be identified as the discussions are private.
The Ministry of Finance, which oversees the LIC, did not respond to emailed questions.
The insurer is now headed by a chairman but that post will be scrapped when the term of the present incumbent ends in March, the officials said.
After that, the government will appoint a chief executive from the private sector, they said. Changes to the law that governs the LIC were made last year to enable this.
"The move will lead to more choices and send good signals to shareholders," said the other government official, who also declined to be identified.
The officials did not specify which sphere the appointee might come from.
The insurer's share price has taken a beating since its listing in May last year and trades 30% lower than the price at which the shares were issued, wiping off nearly 2 trillion rupees ($24.31 billion) in investor wealth.
A former finance secretary, Subhash Chandra Garg, said he agreed with the idea that the pool of professionals eligible to lead the insurer be widened beyond sister, state-run firms.
"There is absolutely no harm, this a perfectly sensible move," Garg said.
While a decision on appointing from the private sector had been made in principle, the government was considering whether further changes to the law were required and if the government could offer pay in line with the private sector, the first official said.
Private firms generally pay more than the public sector.
The government has in the past made appointments from the private sector to other state-run entities such as banks.    Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
EBL signs agreement with PHWC for women customers
SIBL exchange views with aspirant migrants
SBAC Bank opens Darus Salam Road Branch at Mirpur
BGMEA for mutual growth of RMG makers, global brands
Business Events
AirAsia to launch new branch in Cambodia to spur growth
Inflation in Russia slows to under 12pc
Doing deals better than joining EU, says Switzerland


Latest News
Had we chased 330/340, it would have been different game: Liton
Giroud takes France into World Cup semis as Kane penalty miss costs England
Cristiano Ronaldo walks down the tunnel in tears
Indian actress murdered by son over property dispute
Sixth-grader electrocuted in Kurigram
Morocco beat Portugal 1-0 to become 1st African nation to reach semis
Ronaldo's Portugal in desperate need of equaliser vs Morocco
Pele urges Neymar to 'keep inspiring us' after Brazil World Cup exit
One put on 2-day remand in Nayapaltan clash case
IMF acknowledges Bangladesh's outstanding socioeconomic progress: Finance Minister
Most Read News
Argentina beat Netherlands on penalties to reach World Cup semi-finals
Croatia in semi-finals after knocking out Brazil on penalties 4-2
Giroud takes France into World Cup semis as Kane penalty miss costs England
Indian actress murdered by son over property dispute
All BNP MPs announce resignation
Sixth-grader electrocuted in Kurigram
JaPa won't resign from parliament at BNP's call: Chunnu
Public transport shortage in city, long-route buses suspended
AL men on alert at some city roads, alleys
Ex-secretary Kamal made new NHRC chairman
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft