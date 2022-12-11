Smartphone OPPO A17k launched

With the incredible 7GB RAM expansion technology, mega storage of 64GB, IPX4 water resistance, and an eye-catching Flat-Edge Design OPPO has launched smartphone A17k on Thursday last.

This exceptional device can be purchased from any OPPO store across Bangladesh at only BDT 12,990, says a press release.

OPPO A17k comes with an awesome design and effective RAM, elevating the smartphone experience by few notches. Thanks to the memory expansion technology, users will never have to worry about its performance, as the already large 3GB RAM capacity can be expanded by borrowing up to extra 4GB.

This enables the device to run multiple memories, allowing users to use heavy apps with minimum lags. With no other devices in segment offering such a technology, OPPO A17k can easily be said to be the only device in its price range, offering such performance. On top of that, this device is also the only device with a whopping 64GB ROM offering, while all the other smartphones in segment offer a 32GB ROM.

It doesn't only stop here - as OPPO A17k also comes in as the only device in segment offering an IPX4 water resistance! Hence, it is safe to say that with the A17k, the fear of storage, performance, and water is long gone!

Available in two colors of Blue and Navy Blue, this device is a treat to look at while also being super comfortable to hold, thanks to the premium flat edge design, with a thickness of only 8.3mm and a weight of only 189g, made with an exceptional, diligently executed coating process. Moreover, its fabric texture in navy blue color, running track camera design in blue and water-drop screen makes the device look fabulous from all angles. On top of that, the device's anti-scratch qualities and self-developed technology combines it all to make the A17k an extraordinary smartphone in this segment.

OPPO A17k is powered by 2.3GHz Octa-Core Helio G35 processor and a massive 5000mAh battery with a smart power management system, for the ultimate efficiency. Moreover, ColorOS 12.1 combined with Android 12 offers amazing features, allowing users to enjoy an incredible smartphone experience.

In this regard, Damon Yang, Managing Director of OPPO Bangladesh Authorized Exclusive Distributor, said, "Our latest phone, OPPO A17k, has been designed to take this very philosophy to the next level, adding colors and newer dimension to the lives of OPPO fans and users."















