Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 11 December, 2022, 9:29 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Over 25m viewers watched WC Round 16 on Toffee

Published : Sunday, 11 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Business Desk



Over 25m viewers watched WC Round 16 on Toffee

Over 25m viewers watched WC Round 16 on Toffee

Over 25M viewers watched FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022TM's Round of 16 on Toffee, the only digital entertainment app live streaming the mega sports event in Bangladesh for the first time in the country's history.
Football fans from all across the country could enjoy World Cup matches on Toffee from any network. The milestone achievement was celebrated recently at Banglalink's Office in the presence of Kaan Terzioglu, CEO of VEON Group and  Chairman of the Board of Banglalink, and Augie K Fabela II, Chairman Emeritus & Co-Founder, VEON, Banglalink's parent company.
Also present at the celebration event were Erik Aas, Chief Executive Officer, Banglalink, Upanga Dutta, Chief Commercial Officer, Banglalink, Abdul Muqit Ahmed, Digital Services Director, Toffee, and other top management members of the organization, says a press release.
"World cup streaming has proved to be a compelling digital operator service and demonstrates the huge potential for digital entertainment on mobile devices," states Kaan Terzioglu, CEO of VEON Group and Chairman of the Board of Banglalink.  
"For the first time in history, football fans in Bangladesh can watch their much-loved sport from a device of their choice wherever they are in the country.  The high-speed connectivity and world-class services are fueling Bangladesh's dynamic economic growth and empowering the lives of people."
Erik Aas, Chief Executive Officer, Banglalink, said, "We introduced the World Cup live streaming facility on Toffee to offer a superior quality viewing experience to millions of football fans in Bangladesh. Their overwhelming responses show the extent of our success in this endeavor. We expect to see more views per match with the tournament reaching the more exciting quarter-final stage.
Toffee is committed to enhancing viewers' digital entertainment experiences. Toffee is Bangladesh's premier video streaming app, launched in November 2019. Just in few months after its launch, Toffee became the #1 entertainment app in Bangladesh in Google Play Store to date! Unlike any other video streaming app in the market, Toffee is accessible to everyone from any network - absolutely free!
The app offers a buffer-less viewing experience with easy and simple navigation. It can be enjoyed on Android smartphones, Android TVs, and iOS devices. Toffee currently has 80+ national and international Live TV channels, live sports and offers a large collection of video-on-demand and user generated content.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
EBL signs agreement with PHWC for women customers
SIBL exchange views with aspirant migrants
SBAC Bank opens Darus Salam Road Branch at Mirpur
BGMEA for mutual growth of RMG makers, global brands
Business Events
AirAsia to launch new branch in Cambodia to spur growth
Inflation in Russia slows to under 12pc
Doing deals better than joining EU, says Switzerland


Latest News
Had we chased 330/340, it would have been different game: Liton
Giroud takes France into World Cup semis as Kane penalty miss costs England
Cristiano Ronaldo walks down the tunnel in tears
Indian actress murdered by son over property dispute
Sixth-grader electrocuted in Kurigram
Morocco beat Portugal 1-0 to become 1st African nation to reach semis
Ronaldo's Portugal in desperate need of equaliser vs Morocco
Pele urges Neymar to 'keep inspiring us' after Brazil World Cup exit
One put on 2-day remand in Nayapaltan clash case
IMF acknowledges Bangladesh's outstanding socioeconomic progress: Finance Minister
Most Read News
Argentina beat Netherlands on penalties to reach World Cup semi-finals
Croatia in semi-finals after knocking out Brazil on penalties 4-2
Giroud takes France into World Cup semis as Kane penalty miss costs England
Indian actress murdered by son over property dispute
All BNP MPs announce resignation
Sixth-grader electrocuted in Kurigram
Public transport shortage in city, long-route buses suspended
JaPa won't resign from parliament at BNP's call: Chunnu
AL men on alert at some city roads, alleys
Ex-secretary Kamal made new NHRC chairman
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft