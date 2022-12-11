





Over 25m viewers watched WC Round 16 on Toffee

Football fans from all across the country could enjoy World Cup matches on Toffee from any network. The milestone achievement was celebrated recently at Banglalink's Office in the presence of Kaan Terzioglu, CEO of VEON Group and Chairman of the Board of Banglalink, and Augie K Fabela II, Chairman Emeritus & Co-Founder, VEON, Banglalink's parent company.

Also present at the celebration event were Erik Aas, Chief Executive Officer, Banglalink, Upanga Dutta, Chief Commercial Officer, Banglalink, Abdul Muqit Ahmed, Digital Services Director, Toffee, and other top management members of the organization, says a press release.

"World cup streaming has proved to be a compelling digital operator service and demonstrates the huge potential for digital entertainment on mobile devices," states Kaan Terzioglu, CEO of VEON Group and Chairman of the Board of Banglalink.

"For the first time in history, football fans in Bangladesh can watch their much-loved sport from a device of their choice wherever they are in the country. The high-speed connectivity and world-class services are fueling Bangladesh's dynamic economic growth and empowering the lives of people."

Erik Aas, Chief Executive Officer, Banglalink, said, "We introduced the World Cup live streaming facility on Toffee to offer a superior quality viewing experience to millions of football fans in Bangladesh. Their overwhelming responses show the extent of our success in this endeavor. We expect to see more views per match with the tournament reaching the more exciting quarter-final stage.

Toffee is committed to enhancing viewers' digital entertainment experiences. Toffee is Bangladesh's premier video streaming app, launched in November 2019. Just in few months after its launch, Toffee became the #1 entertainment app in Bangladesh in Google Play Store to date! Unlike any other video streaming app in the market, Toffee is accessible to everyone from any network - absolutely free!

The app offers a buffer-less viewing experience with easy and simple navigation. It can be enjoyed on Android smartphones, Android TVs, and iOS devices. Toffee currently has 80+ national and international Live TV channels, live sports and offers a large collection of video-on-demand and user generated content.







