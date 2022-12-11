Video
Nagad partners with Daraz for shoppers comforts

Published : Sunday, 11 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Business Desk

Nagad partners with Daraz for shoppers comforts

Nagad partners with Daraz for shoppers comforts

Nagad, a mobile financial service provider of Bangladesh Postal Department, has joined hands with e-commerce giant Daraz, offering customers an opportunity to make payments with this MFS channel against any shopping in this online marketplace.  
On the occasion of Daraz 12.12 Sale Campaign, customers will get a 16% instant cashback up to BDT 300 - each transaction BDT 100 - on bill payments through Nagad using Daraz App.
Starting from tomorrow, Monday,  this offer will remain valid 31 December, 2022, says a press release.
To make online shopping easier and more affordable on Daraz platform, a partnership deal was recently signed between Daraz and Nagad at the latter's head office.  
On behalf of Nagad, its Founder and Managing Director of Nagad Tanvir A Mishuk, Chief Business Officer Sheikh Aminur Rahman, Chief Sales Officer Shihab Uddin Chowdhury, Head of Public Communications Muhammad Zahidul Islam and Head of Payment Mohammad Mahbub Sobhan were present at the signing ceremony.
On the other hand, Syed Mostahidal Hoq, managing director of Daraz Bangladesh, Chief Operating Officer Khondoker Tasfin Alam, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer AHM Hasinul Quddus (Rusho), Chief Commercial Officer Sabbir Hossain, Director of Growth Marketing Mashrur Hasan Mim, and Monjuri Mallik, director of Technology and Digital Payments & Strategy, represented Daraz Bangladesh.
 Founder and Managing Director of Nagad Tanvir A Mishuk said, "We will soon see all business transactions go cashless in the country's ongoing journey towards Digital Bangladesh."
Young entrepreneurs are getting success in unique and innovative ventures like in the e-commerce sector, he also said, stating that Nagad always appreciates innovative initiatives.
Nagad has made digital transactions for local entrepreneurs easily accessible at lower costs, he noted.
"As part of this ongoing endeavour, we want to offer Daraz customers new services on a regular basis," he added.
Syed Mostahidal Hoq, managing director of Daraz Bangladesh, at the event said, "This partnership with Nagad will make online shopping more convenient for customers. Besides, this agreement will ensure an easy payment solution for them and improve their shopping experience with multiple payment options."




