Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 11 December, 2022, 9:28 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Google to open office next week in Pakistan

Published : Sunday, 11 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75

Google to open office next week in Pakistan

Google to open office next week in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Dec 10: : While Twitter and Facebook have expressed their inability to establish offices in Pakistan in near future, the world's largest search engine and video-sharing platform Google is set to open a liaison office in Pakistan.
IT and Telecom Minister Syed Aminul Haque on Friday announced the global giant has already registered itself as a company in Pakistan.
"A delegation of Google is scheduled to come to Pakistan early next week from Singapore and the company will likely announce the establishment of a functional office here," Mr Haque told Dawn.
He also disclosed that TikTok has also agreed to establish a liaison office in Pakistan.
However, Google has already taken a lead in this regard and the company has already been registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), Karachi registry.
Registration is the first step towards the establishment of the office, which is one of the requirements under the Removal and Blocking of Unlawful Online Content (Procedure, Oversight and Safeguards) Rules 2021.
Twitter, Meta still reluctant on inconsistent policies, say industry sources
The social media platforms will have to abide by the laws and the norms of Pakistan after getting registered and opening offices.
The rules also require the social media platforms to have their "servers" in Pakistan to ensure that the data was secure. Currently, the data of all the platforms are stored outside the country.
The IT minister has recently expressed confidence that more social media platforms will establish their offices in Pakistan, but industry sources said that Twitter and Meta have been reluctant so far.
A senior executive of one of the telecom companies in the country said that both Twitter and Meta were undergoing some radical structural changes, and they have laid off a large number of employees in the region and globally too.
"The members of negotiating teams for Pakistan in Meta, representing Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp have been changed, therefore no headway is expected in discussions with Meta and Twitter," the executive said.
On the other hand sources in the telecom industry said that despite assurances by the IT ministry regarding a business-friendly environment, the inconsistent policies have led to mistrust among the companies and they were hesitant to establish offices in Pakistan.
Meanwhile, foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday visited the Asia Pacific headquarters of Meta (Facebook), Singapore to launch the "Stars Programme" for monetisation in Pakistan.
The programme will contribute to the capacity building of young entrepreneurs for Pakistan's growing number of Meta content developers.    Dawn


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
EBL signs agreement with PHWC for women customers
SIBL exchange views with aspirant migrants
SBAC Bank opens Darus Salam Road Branch at Mirpur
BGMEA for mutual growth of RMG makers, global brands
Business Events
AirAsia to launch new branch in Cambodia to spur growth
Inflation in Russia slows to under 12pc
Doing deals better than joining EU, says Switzerland


Latest News
Giroud takes France into World Cup semis as Kane penalty miss costs England
Cristiano Ronaldo walks down the tunnel in tears
Indian actress murdered by son over property dispute
Sixth-grader electrocuted in Kurigram
Morocco beat Portugal 1-0 to become 1st African nation to reach semis
Ronaldo's Portugal in desperate need of equaliser vs Morocco
Pele urges Neymar to 'keep inspiring us' after Brazil World Cup exit
One put on 2-day remand in Nayapaltan clash case
IMF acknowledges Bangladesh's outstanding socioeconomic progress: Finance Minister
Youssef En Nesyri scores, Morocco lead Portugal 1-0 at half-time
Most Read News
Argentina beat Netherlands on penalties to reach World Cup semi-finals
Croatia in semi-finals after knocking out Brazil on penalties 4-2
Giroud takes France into World Cup semis as Kane penalty miss costs England
Indian actress murdered by son over property dispute
All BNP MPs announce resignation
Sixth-grader electrocuted in Kurigram
Public transport shortage in city, long-route buses suspended
JaPa won't resign from parliament at BNP's call: Chunnu
AL men on alert at some city roads, alleys
Ex-secretary Kamal made new NHRC chairman
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft