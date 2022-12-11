Video
Sunday, 11 December, 2022
NCC Bank holds annual risk conference

Published : Sunday, 11 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

NCC Bank Ltd organized "Annual Risk Conference-2022" recently for its Members of the Senior Management Team, Divisional Heads along with Branch Managers of Corporate and Other Branches, says a press release.
MD. Abdul Mannan, Director of the Department of Off-Site Supervision of Bangladesh Bank inaugurated the conference while Mohammad Mamdudur Rashid Managing Director and CEO of NCC Bank presided over the ceremony.
Besides, Khondoker Nayeemul Kabir, Additional Managing Director, Mohd. Rafat Ullah Khan, Md. Mahbub Alam & M. Asheq Rahman, Deputy Managing Directors' of NCC Bank and Dr. Kazi Arif Uz Zaman, Additional Director & Ms. Umme Ushama Farzana Fatema, Asstt. Director of Bangladesh Bank were also present on the occasion.
MD. Abdul Mannan, Director of Bangladesh Bank highlighted the importance of Risk Management in long-term sustainable banking activities in every aspect of this industry and gave proper guidance regarding this issue.
Mohammad Mamdudur Rashid, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank said NCC Bank conducts Banking operations as per the guidelines of Bangladesh Bank and maintaining successive improvement in every financial index of the Bank. He addressed all possible risks of the Bank and advised all concern officials to work cautiously to mitigate those risks


