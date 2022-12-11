FinMin honours 9 firms for being highest VAT paying entities

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal on Saturday said the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has appreciated the achievements of Bangladesh economic growth while a delegation of the lending agency was on a visit here.

AHM Mustafa Kamal said as he was speaking as chief guest at a function of National VAT Day at a hotel in the capital. Chairman of the National Board of Revenue (NBR) Abu Hena Mohammad Rahmatul Munim presided over the event. FBCCI President Jasim Uddin attended as a special guest.

The minister handed over certificates to top executives of 9 VAT award recipient firms on this occasion under three categories such as production, business and service - three in each category for 2021-22. NBR organised the event marking the 12th National VAT Day-2022 and the VAT Week which is celebrated from December 10 to 15.

The highest VAT payers in production category include Olympic Industries Limited (Kanchpur, Narayanganj), IBN SINA Pharmaceutical Industry Ltd (Shafipur, Gazipur) and SMC Enterprise Limited (Banani, Dhaka).

In the business category, Walton Plaza (Chandna, Gazipur), Agora Ltd (formerly Rahimafrooz Superstores Ltd) (Mohakhali, Dhaka), and Unimart Ltd (Gulshan, Dhaka) received the VAT award as highest VAT-payers for the year.

bKash Limited (Jahangir Gate, Dhaka Cantonment), International Finance Investment and Commerce Bank Limited (Purana Paltan, Dhaka), and Nagad Ltd (formerly Third Wave Technologies Ltd) (Banani, Dhaka) received the award in the service category.

The finance minister presented certificates and crest to the nine organizations. He praised the role of tax payers and said the country came to this position because of the contribution taxpayers.

He said, "Our goal is to move from a middle income country to an upper middle income country by 2030 and a developed country in 2041. To achieve this goal, taxes must be paid," he added.

Calling upon all to pay tax, the minister said, "If you don't pay taxes it is not possible to work for uplifting the backward people." The minister also sought suggestions from businessmen with regard to digitising the VAT collection system.

In fiscal 2021-2022, Tk3,01,633 crore tax has been collected, NBR member Zakia Sultana said. Of the amount, about 65 per cent to 67 per cent came from indirect taxes (VAT and customs) while VAT contributed the rest, the NBR official added.

The Finance Minister said that in the last 14 years, the size of the GDP was US$100 billion, which has increased by almost 4 and a half times to 465 billion dollars now. Per capita income increased from $686 to $2,866.













