Startup BD invests in Bimafy to expand digital insurance

Startup Bangladesh, the flagship venture capital company of the ICT Division, has invested in Bimafy, a digital Insurance platform in Bangladesh.

An agreement for a Tk1 crore investment was signed between the organisations in Dhaka. NM Zeaul Alam, chairman of the board of directors of Startup Bangladesh and senior secretary of the ICT Division, was present at this time.

Md Moinul Kabir board member of Startup Bangladesh and secretary, Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs Division; Ranajit Kumar, executive director of Bangladesh Computer Council, and board member of Startup Bangladesh; Managing Director of Startup Bangladesh Sami Ahmed, Head of Portfolio Investment Hasan A Arif and Chairman of Bimafy Arnab Paul and Managing Director of Bimafy Alvi Nizam Nafi were also present.

Since 2019, Bimafy has been working on the digitalisation of insurance service facilities to ensure that their customer services in the insurance sector meet the "global standard." UNB

















