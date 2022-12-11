FBCCI seeks technology, Salman for investment from UK



Prime Minister's Private Sector Industry and Investment Adviser Salman F Rahman (7th from right), Bangladesh High Commissioner to the UK Saida Muna Tasneem and other participants pose for photograph on the sidelines of meeting organised by Bangladesh High Commission, in London on Wednesday.

The leaders of the FBCCI made the call at the discussion "Bangladesh-UK Trade and Investment 2022" in London recently.

At a separate event Prime Minister's Private Sector Industry and Investment Adviser Salman F Rahman has urged the businessmen of United Kingdom (UK) to invest more in Bangladesh's environment-friendly sectors, including the recycling industry.

"UK entrepreneurs can benefit from the favourable environment that Bangladesh has created for investment," he said while speaking as the chief guest at a high-level round table meeting on "Trade, Growth and Partnership" organised by Bangladesh High Commission, London on Wednesday, said a press release in Dhaka on Saturday.

In his speech, Salman said Bangladesh needs huge investment in the recycling industry, especially for recycling in the garment sector.

Referring to environment, social and governance (ESG) issues, which is currently widely discussed across the world, he said there is a large scope for long-term investment in ESG risk management and opportunities in Bangladesh.

Salman F Rahman said the government has already made repatriation of profits much easier for foreign investors and now there are no barriers to repatriation of profits for listed companies.

Bangladesh High Commissioner to the UK Saida Muna Tasneem highlighted the profitable investment opportunities for UK entrepreneurs in various sectors, including Bangladesh environment-friendly business and trade. She said the Bangladesh High Commission, London is always ready to provide necessary information, advice and other support in this regard.

UK Minister of State in the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) Anne-Marie Trevelyan, and Director of India and Indo Pacific Ocean Directorate (FCDO) Ben Mellor highlighted the importance of increasing and diversifying bilateral investment and trade between Bangladesh and the UK.

At the discussion on "Bangladesh-UK Trade and Investment 2022" FBCCI President Jashim Uddin said, the government is doing everything to create new opportunities for businesses and investors.

But to face the challenges of Bangladesh's graduation from the least developed country (LDC) category and its integration into the fourth industrial revolution, the country urgently needs technology transfer and joint venture partnership in the global supply chain, he added.

Innovative knowledge should be applied in agricultural and industrial production and services sectors and the FBCCI wants a partnership with the UK in these areas, Jashim said.

"We are manufacturers of diversified pharmaceuticals products, leather goods, plastic, frozen seafood, ceramics, jute products, and home appliances," he added.

"The UK could invest in Bangladesh in energy, agro-processing, pharmaceuticals, plastic and petrochemical, engineering, logistics sector, financial services, and support skills development programme for upgrading Bangladesh's middle managers and workers."

Also, the FBCCI president invited the UK government and business leaders to join the "Bangladesh Business Summit," which will showcase the competitiveness of Bangladesh in the above-mentioned areas.



















