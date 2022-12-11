Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 11 December, 2022, 9:27 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

FDI inflow rises by 37pc in July-Oct as Covid-caused stalemate eases

Published : Sunday, 11 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 97
Shamsul Huda

Foreign Direct Investments (FDI) in the country are rising gradually in the current financial year as the coronavirus pandemic-caused stalemate is easing.
According to Bangladesh Bank latest statistics revealed last week the gross foreign direct investment inflow in first four months in current fiscal grew by 37 per cent to $1.55 billion from the same period of $1.13 billion in last fiscal.
It is $386 million higher in October than the first quarter of FY23 the central bank data shows.
On the other hand the net FDI inflow is higher than the gross inflow in July-October FY 23 over the corresponding months in FY22 and it is 41.96 per cent higher to $609 million in October this year than $429 million last year in equity, reinvested earnings and in intra-company loans.
During this time though portfolio investments in stock market is in downtrend, other sectors are attracting foreign direct investments.
Bangladesh's major FDI attracting sectors are gas and Petroleum, textile and garments, telecommunication, banking. power, food, trading, chemicals and pharmaceuticals, construction, agriculture, fishing cements, NBFI, leather and leather products, fertilizer, insurance and others.
The investing countries in Bangladesh are United States of America, United Kingdom, Singapore, China People's Republic, Netherlands, Korea, Hong Kong, of China, Australia, Malaysia, India, United Arab Emirates, Japan, Sri Lanka, Norway, Thailand, Mauritius, Taiwan, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and other countries.
The US is the highest single country investor mainly in gas and petroleum, power, textile, banking, insurance and in non banking financial institutions. According to BB statistics so far total FDI in Bangladesh by all countries are $20.5 billion till June this year.
An insider said to woo more foreign direct investments the government needs to review some of its policies. Some inappropriate rules are still hindering FDI he said and added FDI should come in building infrastructure and digital knowledge based products.
As the world is continuously changing and transforming into digital system Bangladesh should focus FDI on digital based products manufacturing and for that it is necessary for attracting foreign investments.
Expressing satisfaction over July-October FDI growth he said it shows positive trend. There has been no instability in politics for a long time and that is why FDI is on rise.
He said branding is the main problem of FDI in Bangladesh. "We have not yet been able to properly brand the country's investment outlook to foreign investors", he mentioned.










« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
EBL signs agreement with PHWC for women customers
SIBL exchange views with aspirant migrants
SBAC Bank opens Darus Salam Road Branch at Mirpur
BGMEA for mutual growth of RMG makers, global brands
Business Events
AirAsia to launch new branch in Cambodia to spur growth
Inflation in Russia slows to under 12pc
Doing deals better than joining EU, says Switzerland


Latest News
Giroud takes France into World Cup semis as Kane penalty miss costs England
Cristiano Ronaldo walks down the tunnel in tears
Indian actress murdered by son over property dispute
Sixth-grader electrocuted in Kurigram
Morocco beat Portugal 1-0 to become 1st African nation to reach semis
Ronaldo's Portugal in desperate need of equaliser vs Morocco
Pele urges Neymar to 'keep inspiring us' after Brazil World Cup exit
One put on 2-day remand in Nayapaltan clash case
IMF acknowledges Bangladesh's outstanding socioeconomic progress: Finance Minister
Youssef En Nesyri scores, Morocco lead Portugal 1-0 at half-time
Most Read News
Argentina beat Netherlands on penalties to reach World Cup semi-finals
Croatia in semi-finals after knocking out Brazil on penalties 4-2
Giroud takes France into World Cup semis as Kane penalty miss costs England
Indian actress murdered by son over property dispute
All BNP MPs announce resignation
Sixth-grader electrocuted in Kurigram
Public transport shortage in city, long-route buses suspended
JaPa won't resign from parliament at BNP's call: Chunnu
AL men on alert at some city roads, alleys
Ex-secretary Kamal made new NHRC chairman
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft