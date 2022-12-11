FDI inflow rises by 37pc in July-Oct as Covid-caused stalemate eases

Foreign Direct Investments (FDI) in the country are rising gradually in the current financial year as the coronavirus pandemic-caused stalemate is easing.

According to Bangladesh Bank latest statistics revealed last week the gross foreign direct investment inflow in first four months in current fiscal grew by 37 per cent to $1.55 billion from the same period of $1.13 billion in last fiscal.

It is $386 million higher in October than the first quarter of FY23 the central bank data shows.

On the other hand the net FDI inflow is higher than the gross inflow in July-October FY 23 over the corresponding months in FY22 and it is 41.96 per cent higher to $609 million in October this year than $429 million last year in equity, reinvested earnings and in intra-company loans.

During this time though portfolio investments in stock market is in downtrend, other sectors are attracting foreign direct investments.

Bangladesh's major FDI attracting sectors are gas and Petroleum, textile and garments, telecommunication, banking. power, food, trading, chemicals and pharmaceuticals, construction, agriculture, fishing cements, NBFI, leather and leather products, fertilizer, insurance and others.

The investing countries in Bangladesh are United States of America, United Kingdom, Singapore, China People's Republic, Netherlands, Korea, Hong Kong, of China, Australia, Malaysia, India, United Arab Emirates, Japan, Sri Lanka, Norway, Thailand, Mauritius, Taiwan, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and other countries.

The US is the highest single country investor mainly in gas and petroleum, power, textile, banking, insurance and in non banking financial institutions. According to BB statistics so far total FDI in Bangladesh by all countries are $20.5 billion till June this year.

An insider said to woo more foreign direct investments the government needs to review some of its policies. Some inappropriate rules are still hindering FDI he said and added FDI should come in building infrastructure and digital knowledge based products.

As the world is continuously changing and transforming into digital system Bangladesh should focus FDI on digital based products manufacturing and for that it is necessary for attracting foreign investments.

Expressing satisfaction over July-October FDI growth he said it shows positive trend. There has been no instability in politics for a long time and that is why FDI is on rise.

He said branding is the main problem of FDI in Bangladesh. "We have not yet been able to properly brand the country's investment outlook to foreign investors", he mentioned.

















