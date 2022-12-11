Bank loans become costlier as lending rate cap raised to 12pc

The Bangladesh Bank (BB) has raised the lending rate cap on consumer loans to 12 percent after two and a half years of setting the interest rate ceiling at 9 percent for all types of loans.

At the same time, the central bank has also lifted the floor rate on deposit that was capped above inflation in August last year to protect depositors' interest.

The decisions were made with a view to taming inflation by reining in demand, according to Bangladesh Bank sources. The central bank has not yet issued any circular to this effect, but all banks were verbally instructed to start implementing the new rates this November. Most banks raised the interest rates on their consumer loans to double-digit from 1 December, said industry insiders.

The BB eased the rate cap partially a month after agreeing with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to lift the cap on lending rate in compliance with the condition to get a prospective IMF loan of $4.5 billion for budget support.

The lending rate cap will be eased gradually for all loans, said a senior executive of the central bank. He said the central bank has verbally instructed all banks to charge up to 12 percent interest rate on personal loan and car loans. Home loans would be excluded from this new cap, he added.

The new interest rate cap will be applicable only to fresh loans, he said, adding that banks cannot change the interest rates on loans that were disbursed previously. Moreover, there will be no bar on taking deposits above inflation rate, he maintained.

The lifting of the interest rate cap is aimed at reducing the demand for consumer loans amid soaring inflation, he added.

The volume of consumer loans in the banking sector increased 6.69 percent to Tk1.06 lakh crore in April-June quarter this year compared to the previous quarter, according to the BB's data. During the quarter, deposits grew by more than 9 percent year-on-year every month.

But, with high inflation eating into people's savings capacity, deposit inflow to banks in the July-September period declined to half of the same period last year.

The banking sector received deposits of Tk11,000 crore in July-September, down from Tk25,000 crore in the same period last year, the central bank data show.

In August last year, Bangladesh Bank capped the deposit rate above inflation after observing that most banks were offering lower interest rates for deposits than the inflation rate.

But, the decision was ignored by banks as inflation surged to above 8 percent in recent months when the lending rate cap is 9 percent. As a result, it was not viable for banks to lend at 9 percent by taking deposits at an interest rate above inflation.

Apart from consumer loans, most banks raised the lending rate on all loans to 8-8.5 percent in November amid a liquidity crisis, according to bankers. The erosion of the savings capacity of people is already reflected in liquidity indicators of the banking sector.















