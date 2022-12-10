Cops heighten security in and around capital

Law enforcers have allowed BNP to use Golapbagh playground as venue for its Dhaka divisional rally on December 10. Police have also ensured security as they have heightened security measures in and around the premises, according to police.

Police have also set up check posts at all entry points of Dhaka city. They are conducting searches for suspicious activity in

the area.

Mohammad Harun Or Rashid, Chief of Detective Branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, said BNP on Friday secured permission to hold its December 10 rally at Golapbagh playground in the capital and as such security measures have been heightened around the premises.

The number of public transports on Dhaka streets has fallen drastically though there is no announcement of a strike from transport owners ahead of the BNP's divisional rally in Dhaka on December 10.

Fewer long-haul buses left Dhaka as well on Friday as the number of passengers dropped amid fears of

violence centring the rally.

Bus service from Dhaka's Gabtoli terminal to northern Bangladesh was notably light until noon. The number of Dhaka-bound buses was also reduced due to the lack of passengers.

Mohammadpur, Dhanmondi, Science Lab, Shahbagh, TSC, Gulistan, Arambagh and Mirpur have been nearly deserted since Friday morning with buses parked idly along the roads.

Police have set up a check post at Amin Bazar in Savar. They are conducting searches for suspicious activity in the area.

There were few long-haul buses on the Dhaka-Tangail and Dhaka-Mymensingh highways in Gazipur on Friday and few passengers travelling on them.

Transport drivers and passengers say they believe this is due to worries about unrest surrounding the BNP rally in Dhaka.

Law enforcers usually struggle to cope with heavy traffic on the Dhaka-Mymensingh Highway even on the weekend, according to Traffic Sergeant Md Mashiur Rahman of Gazipur Metropolitan Police. But on Friday, traffic police were largely idle due to the drop in the number of long-haul buses. Local buses are still running, but they have few passengers.

Police have been deployed in various important locations, but not many searches were observed. However, police patrol vehicles and armoured vehicles could be seen on the Dhaka-Mymensingh Highway.

Driver Noor Mohammad, who drives a bus for Dream Land Paribahan, said at the Chandana intersection, "We are worried that our vehicles will be attacked, but police have not searched our vehicles yet."

"I am headed to Dhaka for family reasons," said Md Akkas Ali, a passenger on a Dream Land bus. "The number of long-haul vehicles and passengers on the road is less than normal. My bus set off from Mymensingh to Dhaka with less than half the seats filled. We didn't face too many issues on the way."

"Police patrols have been stepped up on the highway," said Molla Nazrul Islam, Commissioner of Gazipur Metropolitan Police. "Additional armoured police vehicles are on patrol. If we believe there is a need for it, police at check posts will conduct searches. If we receive any information, we will conduct searches."

There wasn't too much long-haul traffic on the road on Friday. The registration and fitness papers of small and large vehicles on the Dhaka-Mymensingh Highway are being checked, says Sub Inspector Md Sadiq of Sreepur Police Station, who is on duty at the Maona intersection.

Police have set up two check posts on the Dhaka-Tangail Highway in the Kaliakoir Chandra area. The three-way intersection is the main road from the north of Bangladesh to Dhaka. Police on duty at the check posts were searching passengers and vehicles.

They stopped, questioned and searched any motorcycles, pickup vans, long-haul buses, and trucks they found suspicious.

"We have been conducting a special operation since December 1," said Shafiqul Alam, Superintendent of Gazipur Police. "We are carrying out vehicle searches in line with that operation."

"BNP wanted Golapbagh playground as their rally venue and our commissioner gave them permission to hold the rally there," the police official said while talking to journalists in front of the DB office at Minto Road this afternoon.

"There will be 26 conditions just like before. Most importantly, we have enough policemen there. Additional police personnel in uniform and plainclothes will be deployed there," he added.

"The way we had planned security measures around Suhrawardy Udyan, we will now work to ensure the same security at Golapbagh playground. "Our teams are working all over the area and monitoring the surrounding areas so that there is no anarchy centring the rally," the police official added.