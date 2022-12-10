Half of BNP's movement has been defeated: Quader



Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader speaking at a meeting organized by Dhaka South city AL at the Mahanagar Natyamancha in the capital on Friday. photo : Observer

He said this at a rally organized by Dhaka South city AL at the Mahanagar Natyamancha in the capital on Friday afternoon.

Obaidul Quader warned that if the BNP brings sticks or fire to their rally in Dhaka, then game will be played.

He said, "Everyone should be ready and be on alert. In addition to Qatar, Bangladesh will also play against the evil forces. We have forgiven a lot, and we will not forgive now."

However, the leader of the ruling party assured the people of Dhaka have nothing to panic.

Quader said, "BNP will remain in Golapbagh and we are going to Savar on December 10. We let Dhaka to them. We are in power and we don't want

any chaos."

At the time, he said, "BNP will swallow whole Bangladesh if it comes to power. They cannot be given that chance. The colorful dream of BNP coming to power will vanish like camphor."

Criticizing the media, Obaidul Quader, also the Minister for Road Transport and Bridges, said, "Some media are competing to bring BNP to power. We know them very well and they will get a reply on time. Our journalist friends please bring out the truth."

The rally was presided over by Dhaka South city AL President Abu Ahmed Mannafi and conducted by General Secretary Humayun Kabir.

Among others, AL Presidium Members Abdur Razzaque, Shajahan Khan, Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya and Kamrul Islam, Joint General Secretaries Mahbubul Alam Hanif and AFM Bahauddin Nasim, Organizing Secretaries Ahmed Hossain and Mirza Azam, Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor Sheikh Fazle Nur Tapas and Juba League Chairman Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash were also spoke in the programme.







