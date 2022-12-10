Rice, flour, oil, sugar remain pricy, but vegetable prices fall  

The full season of winter vegetables has begun in the kitchen market. The supply of all types of winter vegetables has also increased in the market. As supply increases, prices fall. However, the daily necessities of rice, flour, oil, sugar and lentils are being sold at high prices as before.

While visiting different kitchen markets in the capital on Friday this correspondent found that the price of some vegetables has decreased by Tk 20 per kg compared to a week ago. The buyers got relief from the reduction in the price of vegetables.

However, buyers say that the supply of vegetables in the retail market is increasing and the prices are slightly lower. However, the prices of many daily products are still out of reach of common people. Consumers are talking about the uneasiness because the price of rice has not reduced, especially after the new rice of Aman has come to the market.

Shahin Howladar of Taltala Kitchen Market in the capital said that the price of vegetables has decreased, which is good. But the price of coarse rice is still high. The prices of oil, sugar and lentils are not decreasing. Low income group of people like us are struggling to run families.

Another buyer named Majid said winter is the best time for vegetables. As all types of winter vegetables have started coming to the market, that is why the price has decreased. But now the biggest fear is the price of rice, wheat and edible oil. The rice market is increasing in the full season of Aman. The price of coarse rice is also out of reach.

According to sources, beans and new potatoes are being sold at Tk 40 to Tk 50 per kg, which was in Tk 60 to Tk 80 last week. Green tomatoes are being sold at Tk 30 to Tk 40 per kg. A week ago it was above Tk 60. Besides, turnip is being sold at Tk 40 per kg. Last week the price of this vegetable was Tk 55 to Tk 60. Cabbage and cauliflower prices have also come down. A large size cabbage or cauliflower is available for between Tk 25 and Tk 30.

Sabuj Mia, a vegetable seller at Kawran Bazar Kitchen Market in the capital told the Daily Observer that there are a lot of winter vegetables in the market now. Almost all types of vegetables are well supplied. As a result, the prices of winter vegetables are now on the decline. Due to the fall in the prices of winter vegetables, the prices of vegetables available throughout the year have also come down between Tk 50 and Tk 60. Which was Tk 60 to Tk 80 last week too. If the supply increases, the price of vegetables may decrease further, he said.

Green chilli is being sold at Tk 80 per kg in the market. Tk 400 to Tk 450 per kg of dry chillies.

On the other hand, the price of rice has increased by Tk 2 to Tk 5 per kg in the last two weeks. The price of flour has also increased. Loose flour is being sold at Tk 60 to Tk 65 per kg and packet flour at Tk 70 to Tk 75 per kg. The volatility in the sugar market is still not over. Most stores do not have packaged sugar. Loose sugar is available in some shops but it is being sold at Tk 110 to Tk 120 per kg. Soybean oil is being sold at Tk 190 per liter and lentils at Tk 120 to Tk 150 per kg.

However, the relief for the buyers has returned to the price of eggs. A dozen eggs are now available in the market for Tk 110 to Tk 120. Which was up to Tk 150 a few weeks ago.

Golam Rahman, President of Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB), has advised to give importance to the transportation and storage of products as the reason for the price increase of various products including vegetables in the market.

He told the Daily Observer, "We should develop a system of preservation of raw products produced by our farmers. But that has not happened in our transportation, nor in marketing, because our daily products are exchanged more, the middlemen take more of the profits."

Meanwhile, the price of fish has increased over the week. Small size Ruhi dish at Tk 320 per kg, which was also sold at Tk 280 to Tk 290 last week. Pabda fish is being sold at Tk 450 to Tk 600 depending on the size, Bele fish at Tk 750, Tangra fish at Tk 700 per kg. Prawns are being sold at Tk 400 to Tk 1,000, Tilapia, Pangas Tk 180 to Tk 200, Kai fish at Tk 200 to Tk 250.

SM Nazer Hossain, Vice President of Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB), said the consumer goods market has been on the rise for a long time. The government should strictly monitor the market.







