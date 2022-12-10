Dhaka now a ghost town!

Generally on public holidays, entertainment centres in the city are seen crowded with people and vehicles swarming on the roads. However, the scene was different yesterday (Friday), the presence of public and private transports were few and the capital wore a desolate look.

People who came out on the streets said the number of public transports on the roads was on Friday due to overwhelming police presence to prevent untoward incidents ahead of the BNP rally on December 10 (today).

Shohel Ahmed, who

came to Paltan from Mirpur in the capital said, "I saw very few public transports on the way. This is not normal. On Friday, people usually go to zoos and museums with their families. But, today a sense of apprehension is working among all."

"People are in panic before the BNP rally. And the number of cars on the road has also decreased due to various reasons including police check posts and frequent searches. So people are reluctant to leave home," he added.

Public transport drivers and their assistants said the same thing. Habul Mia, a bus driver, said police stopped them several times at different places.

"We were searched at Kakrail and Baitul Mukarram by the police. Due to this, the number of passengers is less. CNGs are running now," he added.

CNG auto-rickshaw driver Harun said, "Tomorrow (today) is BNP's programme. Who knows what will happen. I normally don't drive if I ever see the situation bad."

According to Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Traffic Division, there is less traffic pressure on roads during holidays than the working days. Like other Fridays, the traffic on the roads was low on December 9.











