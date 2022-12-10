BNP's Dhaka Divisional rally today at Golapbagh field  

BNP is ready to hold Dhaka Divisional rally at Golapbagh ground in the capital. The party has sought the cooperation of the police to complete the rally successfully.

By the evening on Friday, thousands reached the venue in advance to join the anti-government rally that will formally begin at 11:00am today.

After several rounds of discussion with the police, BNP agreed to hold the Dhaka divisional rally at Golapbagh ground.

According to the BNP source Amanullah Aman, convener of Dhaka City North BNP likely to preside over the Dhaka Divisional rally and BNP Standing Committee Member Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain will be the chief guest.

Speaking at a press conference at BNP Chairperson's office in Gulshan BNP Standing Committee member Khandkar Mosharraf Hossain said, "The rally will start at 11:00am on Saturday. We need the help of police for setting up a stage, installing microphones and security at Golapbagh playground."

Khandaker Musharraf called upon their leaders and activists and the people of all levels to attend this gathering.

He said, "We have organized this rally to protest against government oppression and misrule. We have given our lives to free the people of the country from the dictator government and are ready to give more lives."

He called upon the parties involved in the simultaneous movement of BNP to conduct anti-government movements from their respective positions.

Nizrul Islam said, "10-point outline against the government will be disclosed in the meeting. We all have to work together to implement this plan."

About three months ago, BNP announced mass rally program in 10 divisional cities. BNP submitted a written application to the DMP Commissioner on November 13 and November 20 seeking permission for Naya Paltan to hold the rally on December 10.

People were seen coming to Golapbagh field with small processions from different parts of the city chanting anti-government slogans.

A BNP worker from Cox's Bazar, who did not want to be named, said that he is the leader of the Cox's Bazar Jubo Dal. Hundreds of their activists have come to Dhaka in different ways. Many people are checking the condition of the field today, they will enter tomorrow. They want to make Dhaka divisional meeting of BNP successful.

Some leaders of Gazipur women's party said that they came to Dhaka this morning to attend the rally.

The leaders and workers from Keraniganj said that after came to know the rally will be held at Golapbagh field they rush to the rally ground.









