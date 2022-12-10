Video
Fakhrul, Abbas sent to jail

Published : Saturday, 10 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 122
Staff Correspondent 

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and standing committee member Mirza Abbas being driven to jail from the CMM court in the city on Friday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and standing committee member Mirza Abbas being driven to jail from the CMM court in the city on Friday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Standing Committee Member Mirza Abbas were sent to jail on Friday.
They were sent to jail in a case filed at Paltan Model Police Station in connection with the clash between BNP leaders and activists in Naya Paltan of the capital on Wednesday.
Metropolitan Magistrate Mohammed Jashim issued the order on Friday after dismissing the politicians' bail plea.
Earlier, DB police picked up two BNP leaders from their respective homes around 3am on Friday.
Shayrul Kabir Khan, a member of BNP's media cell, said that a team of  Detective Branch (DB) police went to Fakhrul's Uttara residence at late night and picked him up around 3am.
He said that at the same time, another team of DB police raided Mirza Abbas' house and picked him up from his Shahjahanpur house.
After they were brought to the court around 4:10pm on Friday, they were kept in the CMM court cell.
Later, their arrest was shown in a case of Paltan Police Station in the incident of 'attack' on the police at Naya Paltan.
Harun-or-Rashid Chief of Detective Branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police said at a press briefing in the capital Friday, "They have been arrested in the case filed under the Explosive Substance Act at Paltan police station on Thursday after questioning."
"They were accused of instigating, planning and directing an attack on police, crude bomb explosion, destroying public property and lives," he added.


