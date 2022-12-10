Begum Rokeya's dreams fulfilled in BD: PM



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina poses for a photo with five winners of Begum Rokeya Padak 2022 on the occasion of Begum Rokeya Day at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium in the city on Friday. photo : pid

"We've almost fulfilled Begum Rokeya's dreams as we, four key persons, in Parliament- the Speaker, the Leader of the House, the Leader of the Opposition and the Deputy Leader of the House were women. Unfortunately, our deputy leader Syeda Sajeda Chowdhury passed away a few days ago. We'll fulfil the vacant post by a woman again," she said.

The premier was speaking at a programme arranged in the city's Osmani Memorial Auditorium to celebrate Begum Rokeya Day-2022 and distribute Begum Rokeya Padak-2022.

Hasina handed over the prestigious medals to five women for their outstanding contributions towards the society, women education and women empowerment.

The Women and Children Affairs Ministry organised the event marking the 142nd birth and

90th death anniversary of Begum Rokeya Shakhawat Hossain.

The PM focused on her endeavours to ensure the presence of women in different sectors and posts, including the higher court, the armed forces, Border Guard Bangladesh, the posts of secretary, deputy commissioner (DC), superintendent of police (SP) and even Officer In-charge (OC) after formation of her government in 1996 and 2009.

"Today there is the presence of women everywhere," she said.

"We've largely implemented dreams of Begum Rokeya. Had she (Begum Rokeya) been alive today, she would be happy," said Hasina, adding that the AL government established a college and university after her (Rokeya's) name and also arranged training for women in her birth place.

The five noted women who received Begum Rokeya Padak this year are --Rahima Khatun from Faridpur for her contribution to women's education; Prof Kamrun

Nahar Begum (Advocate) from Chittagong for her contribution to the establishment of women's rights; Farida Yasmin from Khulna for her special contribution to women's socio-economic development; Dr Afroza Parveen from Narail for her contribution to the enlightenment of women through literature and culture; and Nasima Begum from Jhenaidah for her contribution in rural development.

Dr Afroza Parveen, on behalf of recipients, shared her feelings on this occasion.

Each recipient received a gold medal, a cheque for Tk 4 lakh, and a certificate of appreciation.

State Minister for Women and Children Affairs Fazilatun Nessa Indira chaired the event, while women and children secretary Md. Hasanuzzaman Kallol delivered the welcome speech.

The PM said Begum Rokeya had dreamt that one day women would be judges, magistrates, take different responsibilities and be present everywhere. "We're on the way now to gradually attain what she had desired," she said.

Recalling the women's participation in the country's freedom struggles, S Hasina said both men and women had also equally joined the Language Movement in 1952.

She said the contribution of Begum Rokeya is there behind today's achievements over women education and awakening of women. "Hadn't she received education and taken steps for women's education breaking the stalemate, none of us could be in our present positions," she said.

She said Begum Rokeya showed the women the path of standing on their own-feet by receiving education and attaining economic-dependency.

The premier asked all to value the household work as the management of household affairs is a huge task but remains uncounted.

She highlighted different steps implemented and taken by her government for the wellbeing of the women. "We've started construction of hostels for employed women even in district and upazila level," said Sheikh Hasina. -UNB











