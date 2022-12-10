Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 10 December, 2022, 5:41 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Begum Rokeya's dreams fulfilled in BD: PM

She hands over medals to 5 women

Published : Saturday, 10 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 115

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina poses for a photo with five winners of Begum Rokeya Padak 2022 on the occasion of Begum Rokeya Day at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium in the city on Friday. photo : pid

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina poses for a photo with five winners of Begum Rokeya Padak 2022 on the occasion of Begum Rokeya Day at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium in the city on Friday. photo : pid

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday said the post of deputy leader in Parliament will be fulfilled by a woman again.
"We've almost fulfilled Begum Rokeya's dreams as we, four key persons, in Parliament- the Speaker, the Leader of the House, the Leader of the Opposition and the Deputy Leader of the House were women. Unfortunately, our deputy leader Syeda Sajeda Chowdhury passed away a few days ago. We'll fulfil the vacant post by a woman again," she said.
The premier was speaking at a programme arranged in the city's Osmani Memorial Auditorium to celebrate Begum Rokeya Day-2022 and distribute Begum Rokeya Padak-2022.
Hasina handed over the prestigious medals to five women for their outstanding contributions towards the society, women education and women empowerment.
The Women and Children Affairs Ministry organised the event marking the 142nd birth and
90th death anniversary of Begum Rokeya Shakhawat Hossain.
The PM focused on her endeavours to ensure the presence of women in different sectors and posts, including the higher court, the armed forces, Border Guard Bangladesh, the posts of secretary, deputy commissioner (DC), superintendent of police (SP) and even Officer In-charge (OC) after formation of her government in 1996 and 2009.
"Today there is the presence of women everywhere," she said.
"We've largely implemented dreams of Begum Rokeya. Had she (Begum Rokeya) been alive today, she would be happy," said Hasina, adding that the AL government established a college and university after her (Rokeya's) name and also arranged training for women in her birth place.
The five noted women who received Begum Rokeya Padak this year are --Rahima Khatun from Faridpur for her contribution to women's education; Prof Kamrun
Nahar Begum (Advocate) from Chittagong for her contribution to the establishment of women's rights; Farida Yasmin from Khulna for her special contribution to women's socio-economic development; Dr Afroza Parveen from Narail for her contribution to the enlightenment of women through literature and culture; and Nasima Begum from Jhenaidah for her contribution in rural development.
Dr Afroza Parveen, on behalf of recipients, shared her feelings on this occasion.
Each recipient received a gold medal, a cheque for Tk 4 lakh, and a certificate of appreciation.
State Minister for Women and Children Affairs Fazilatun Nessa Indira chaired the event, while women and children secretary Md. Hasanuzzaman Kallol delivered the welcome speech.
The PM said Begum Rokeya had dreamt that one day women would be judges, magistrates, take different responsibilities and be present everywhere. "We're on the way now to gradually attain what she had desired," she said.
Recalling the women's participation in the country's freedom struggles, S Hasina said both men and women had also equally joined the Language Movement in 1952.
She said the contribution of Begum Rokeya is there behind today's achievements over women education and awakening of women. "Hadn't she received education and taken steps for women's education breaking the stalemate, none of us could be in our present positions," she said.
She said Begum Rokeya showed the women the path of standing on their own-feet by receiving education and attaining economic-dependency.
The premier asked all to value the household work as the management of household affairs is a huge task but remains uncounted.
She highlighted different steps implemented and taken by her government for the wellbeing of the women. "We've started construction of hostels for employed women even in district and upazila level," said Sheikh Hasina.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Croatia reach WC semis breaking Brazil bar
Cops heighten security in and around capital
Xi promises security, energy cooperation at Saudi summits
Half of BNP's movement has been defeated: Quader
Rice, flour, oil, sugar remain pricy, but vegetable prices fall  
Don't harm friendship with comments on local politics, Quader to US envoy
Bir Uttam Shamsul Alam passes away
Whole of Africa behind Morocco at World Cup: Regragui


Latest News
Carrying hopes of Africa, Morocco aim for World Cup semi-finals
France face England at World Cup after Brazil crash out
Germany to welcome first floating gas terminal
Govt starts trembling though BNP begins to play yet
Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli help India post 409/8 vs Bangladesh
Boy electrocuted in Kurigram
Man found dead in Rangpur
Internet service disruption in and around Golapbagh rally venue
US expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kids aged 6 months
World Human Rights Day celebrated in Rangpur
Most Read News
Argentina beat Netherlands on penalties to reach World Cup semi-finals
BNP gets permission to hold rally at Golapbagh ground
Croatia in semi-finals after knocking out Brazil on penalties 4-2
Gafargaon-free observed in Mymensingh
BNP leaders, workers on road after Golapbagh ground filled up at night
Body of mother found hanging, 2 children dead on bed
One killed in Rangamati road accident
Argentina look to clinch Semis after competitive game with Netherlands
Brazil knocked out of World Cup after losing to Croatia on penalties 4-2
'Bangladesh authorities must guarantee right to peaceful assembly'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft