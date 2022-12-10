Video
Dengue: 118 more patients hospitalised

Published : Saturday, 10 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM

One hundred and eighteen more people were hospitalised with dengue in the 24 hours to Friday morning.
However, the official death toll from the mosquito-borne disease remained unchanged at 263 - the highest on record after the 179 deaths recorded in 2019 - as no fatalities were reported during this period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
A total of 1,217 dengue patients, including 692 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.
The DGHS has recorded 59, 813 dengue cases and 58,333 recoveries so far this year.    -UNB



