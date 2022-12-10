Video
Saturday, 10 December, 2022
Miscellaneous

Class 5 scholarship exams on Dec 29

Published : Saturday, 10 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Scholarship exams for primary school students will be held on Dec 29, according to the schedule announced by the government after reintroduction of the tests for the fifth graders following a decade-long gap.
Class 5 students will be able to undertake the exams in a bid to secure a scholarship for their secondary education.
The Directorate of Primary Education ordered the Upazila-level education offices to prepare for the exams in a notice on Friday.
It said the schools must evaluate answer sheets of annual exams of fifth graders daily and publish the results by Dec 21.
The Upazila Education Offices must collect and send the list of students who will appear for the exams by Dec 24.
The directorate will send the admit cards by Dec 26.
The exams will be held at 11am in the upazilas.
The introduction of the Primary Education Certificate exams in 2009 spelt the end of the separate scholarship exam. Students subsequently received a government stipend on the basis of their performance in the PEC exams.
However, the PEC exam has not been held for the last two years due to the coronavirus pandemic. Later, the government announced that the test would be scrapped as a new curriculum was on the way.    -bdnews24.com


