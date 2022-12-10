Video
DMP arrests 25 for selling, consuming drugs in city

Published : Saturday, 10 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65

Members of the Detective Branch (DB) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) in several anti-drug raids arrested a total of 25 people on charges of selling and consuming drugs during the last 24 hours till 6:00am on Friday.
The DB in association with local police carried out the drives simultaneously at different parts of the metropolis from 6:00am of December 8 to 6:00am on Friday, according to a DMP release. In those separate anti-drug raids, police seized huge drugs from their possessions.    -BSS



