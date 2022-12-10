No WC quarter-finals screening at DU

Nagad authorities have decided not to screen quarter-final matches of the FIFA World Cup 2022 at Dhaka University a day after university authorities restricted football fans from outside the campus from joining the audience.

Mobile financial service Nagad organised display of World Cup matches on big screens at three separate venues on the campus. Muhammad Zahidul Islam, head of public communication at Nagad, on Friday cited "unavoidable reasons" for the decision.

However, the screening for the games will be resumed from semis onwards, Zahidul confirmed.

The match screenings were set up at Haji Muhammad Mohsin Hall playground, Shoparjito Shadhinota Chattar and TSC, for thousands of fans to gather and enjoy the games, with particular attention to favourites Argentina and Brazil. The intensity of football fandom portrayed through photographs and videos on social media came as a surprise to the world.

On Thursday, the university authorities imposed restrictions on outsiders from entering the campus to watch the matches in the wake of ongoing political unrest over the last few days. The public relations office of the university said in a notice that the screening was organised for teachers, students, employees and staff members of the university and that the entry of outsiders caused "problems" for them.









