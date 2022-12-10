Video
Saturday, 10 December, 2022
City News

Colourful function marks founding anniv of SARGAM Music Academy

Published : Saturday, 10 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 78
Staff Correspondent

The 11th founding anniversary of SARGAM Music Academy, a pure Bengali mainstream music education institution in Canada, was celebrated on November 26 at the Park View Reception Hall in Montreal.
The event consists of four phases; the first part was the auspicious inauguration. In this phase, the chief guest Andres MP inaugurated the Programme by cutting the ribbon, says a press release received in Dhaka.
 The Special guest to cut the anniversary cake was Mary Dares, City Councilor.
On this occasion, Academy Principal Doreen Molly Gomez, Academy Director Ranazit Mazumder and Academy teachers and students respectively, Tabla instructor Jhalak Dev Chowdhury, Violin instructor Samiram Tume, Guitar Instructor Mithun Das, Piano Instructor Sarvil Salawi, Singing Instructor Sharmishtha Mondal, Hindi Singing Instructor Rakesh Raghav, Dance Instructor Trisha Ghosh and all the students and music lovers of the Academy were present.
 Chief guest Andres Fontesilla MP, in his short speech, highly praised the work of the Academy and on behalf of the Quebec Parliament awarded the Principal of the Academy Doreen Molly Gomez with a Certificate of Recognition for the Development of Bengali culture and the excellence of multicultural activities in Canada.
In her speech, Mary Deros, City Councilor, also thanked the Academy for carrying out its activities very successfully for 11 years.
Canada's Federal Minister Jules Dussef, who was invited to the event, could not attend due to special reasons, so his representative Suad Sayela attended the event and gave a congratulatory speech.
 In the second phase, there was a cultural performance titled 'Sur Dhani (Tune In),' at the  beginning of this episode, a minute's silence was observed and a tribute was paid to the late legendary artists of the subcontinent who died during the Covid-19  ear and the whole programme was dedicated to them.
 After that, the students of the academy individually and collectively performed dance, singing, violin, tabla and guitar.
 In the third phase there was the announcement of Abishak and exam results.
Like every year, this year also about twenty new students were admitted to SARGAM Music Academy, who were anointed by wearing academy badges and giving gifts.
 Ranzit Mazumder, Kamreen Kazi and Priyanka Saha moderated the entire programme respectively.


The members of SARGAM Academy celebrating its 11th founding anniversary
