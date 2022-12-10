Video
JU appoints 6 provosts for new dorms

Published : Saturday, 10 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69

SAVAR, Dec 9: The authorities of Jahangirnagar University (JU) on Thursday appointed six provosts for newly constructed halls under further development project of the university.
The decision was taken at a syndicate meeting of the university chaired by JU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Nurul Alam held on Thursday evening.  Professor Dr Laek Sazzad Andallah, a syndicate member of the university confirmed the news.
Prof Nigar Sultana of Marketing department, Prof Dr Muhammad Sayadur Rahman of Public Administration department, Prof Dr Shafi Mohammad Tareq of Environmental Sciences department, Prof Dr Mohammad Alamgir Kabir of Statistics department, Associate Prof Dr Md Tajuddin Sikder of Public Health and Informatics department and Prof Dr Abdullah Hel Kafi of International Relations department have been appointed as the provosts of 17 number, 18 number, 19 number, 20 number, 21 number and 22 number halls respectively.
JU VC Prof Dr Nurul Alam said, "Newly constructed six halls have not been named yet. We will talk to the Hon'ble Prime Minister in this regard. Then we will name and inaugurate the halls."     -BSS


