No possibility of cyclone Mandous hitting BD: BMD

Cyclonic storm Mandous over the Southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining area has moved west-northwestwards and intensified into a severe cyclonic storm over the same area.

"There is no possibility of the severe cyclonic storm lashing the Bangladesh coast, and it is likely to cross over India's Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu coasts. It may weaken into a cyclone and then into a deep depression while making landfall," Meteorologist AKM Nazmul Haque of the Bangladesh Meteorology Department (BMD) told UNB.

The maritime ports of Chittagong, Cox's Bazar, Mongla and Payra have been advised to keep hoisting distant warning signal No. 2. -UNB












