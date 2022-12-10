Cox’s Bazar-Teknaf highway blocked protesting detention of UP member ‘found with Yaba’

COX'S BAZAR, Dec 9: A team of the Narcotics Control Department detained a union parishad (UP) memberwith yaba pills in Teknaf of Cox's Bazar on Thursday, the authorities said.

Protesting the detention, a group of people from Hoaikang unionblocked the Cox's Bazar-Teknaf highway for four hours, creating traffic gridlock and making the commuters suffer, they added.

The detainee is Badsha Mia, 46, a member of Ward 7 of Hoaikang union parishad ofthe upazila, Md Kamruzzaman, upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) of Teknaf, said.

"The incident happened in the Noyabazar Station area of theunion. The blockade started at 6pm and continued till 10:00pm."

Nurul Alam, an inspector of Cox's Bazar Circle of the Narcotics Control Department, saidthey detained a person named Badsha for possessing yaba but they are yet to confirm the amount ofpillsseized from him.

After hearing about the about the blockade, police went to the spot and brought the situation under control around 10:00pm, Abdul Halim, officer-in-charge of Teknaf Police Station, said. -UNB











