PM’s call to end arms race

Published : Saturday, 10 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 117

While speaking as a "Global Ambassador for Diabetes", Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina urged world leaders to stop competing in the global arms race, and instead use the much needed resources for health and education. She reportedly made the call in a video message aired in the World Diabetes Congress-2022, recently held in Lisbon, Portugal.

Importantly enough, PM's call for ending the arms race comes at a time when mankind demands more compassion. Undoubtedly, through this, a message of Bangladesh's anti-war stance has been signalled out to the rest of the world. Moreover, her emphasis on collective efforts to make insulin and other life-saving drugs affordable for the poor clearly reflects her profound respect to humanity.

We believe once her call is taken into account, it will not be difficult to achieve a fair, equal and humane world for the future generation.

Her concern on alarming rise in diabetes from which 442 million people across the world have been suffering and 1.5 million dying annually - we believe calls for a stronger and more constructive global approach to deal with the major health challenge.

Needless to say, a significant part of international politics is controlled by thriving arms market. Mounting confrontations and the arms race at global and regional levels only lead to destabilisation of world order while resulting in growing number of armed conflicts.

The prevailing trend of regular displaying military strength and escalating arms build-up, no doubt, heightens the risks of a global catastrophe. It also slows down social progress in the whole, taking serious humanitarian toll on all basic rights including health, and education. And in the long run, developing countries around the world bear the ultimate brunt.

When it comes to PM's call for immediate end to Russia-Ukraine war, where an urgency of ending the arms race has gained absolute moral ground, there is little room to disagree with her.

Has anyone emerged victorious in the Russia-Ukraine war? The answer is a big, "No". But the humanity has been defeated across the world. And one thing that has been clear from the humanitarian aspect of this war that there is no alternative to rein in arms race.

The entire world cannot be held hostage to power brandishing of a few states.

From a moral perspective, it cannot go hand in hand that somewhere there will be a huge stockpile of nuclear arms, and somewhere people will die of starvation and lack of treatment in the same planet. Although war and peace are opposite to each other, surprisingly, both are continuing at the same time. The labour and money being spent for arms race, we believe goes in sharp contrast to the underlying spirit of the relationship between human and earth.



