Saturday, 10 December, 2022, 5:40 PM
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Drowning, a muted killer of our children

Published : Saturday, 10 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Dear Sir

Drowning is not a new issue. Bangladesh is at the top of the world in child drowning deaths. Drowning is one of the five leading causes of death among children aged one to fourteen. Every year in the world, two hundred and thirty five thousand children die from drowning, most

of which is happening in low and middle income countries.

According to a report by the World HealthOrganization and UNICEF 2021, more than fourteen thousand children died due to drowning in the country every year.

There is no need to say how tragic the incident of child drowning is.Although the child birth and death rate in the country has been reduced through various activities of the Bangladesh government, it has not yet

been possible to prevent the death of children from drowning. Behind such rise in drowning among children, parents' ignorance is noticeable. Adults also from drowning. Therefore, besides taking into consideration the issue of learning to swim, there is noalternative to the awareness of the parents and family members so that the

death of children does not happen due to drowning.

MahmudulHaqHasan,
Freelance writer



