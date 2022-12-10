

India, China face off over Ladakh



Ladakh was ruled as a region of Jammu and Kashmir State from 1947 to 2019. It was divided into a distinct administrative division in 2019. 59,146 km2 in size. On October 31, 2019, the Indian Parliament once more adopted a previous law that called for the division of Jammu and Kashmir from Ladakh as a Union Territory.



Since Ladakh is a part of India, not even China could view it as an independent Union Territory.Since there is no clearly defined international border between India and China, a de facto Line of Actual Control that runs for thousands of kilometers from Ladakh to Arunachal Pradesh exists. Arunachal Pradesh has also always been a part of China.



China replied by first deploying troops to the Galway Valley and then to PangongTeso Lake near the Line of Control (LoC) in eastern Ladakh. The main accusation from China, however, was that India had arbitrarily built a road west of Pangong Lake in eastern Ladakh. This is the reason why in late May, a disagreement between China and India over the construction of Indian roads in the Galway Valley erupted. Indian and Chinese forces initially engaged in action in the Sikkim region of Naku La. Within a week, the soldiers of the two countries fought one another along the Ladakh border.Due to the tight circumstances, the two countries' corps commander-level army officers met on June 8 of last year. Army chiefs from China and India meet frequently to discuss flag negotiations.



The corps commanders met in a similar setting near the Chusul border in Ladakh on June 7 of the previous year. It was decided that the two countries would remove their forces from the Line of Control to reduce tensions.



However, this decision was not made. Due to this, on June 15, 2017, in the evening, soldiers from the two countries engaged in action close to Service Station No. 14 in Galway. Twenty troops from India died. The People's Liberation Army (PLA) has not officially verified how many Chinese side casualties there were, but four troops have since been recognized as dead.



China is currently assembling missiles and rockets while creating a route close to eastern Ladakh. Locals are being employed for the building of those roads and highways. Chinese troops are building new roads in the Aksai Chin region, which is close to the East Ladakh sector. As a result, they were able to reach the Line of Control in India fast. China keeps a number of rockets and missiles on standby in Tibet's autonomous region. It has even been used to build airports that were launched by satellite.



On the other side, India has no intention of adjusting its stance along the Line of Actual Control. India has Sukhoi-30 and MiG-29 fighter jets and US Apache-64 attack helicopters stationed in Ladakh because of this.Aside from that, Indians are becoming more and more opposed to China. Chinese product boycotts are becoming more strident. As a result, the Indian government has outlawed 59 Chinese apps, resulting in a trade spat between the two nations.



The Chinese army has also embraced the strategy of using native Tibetan forces to quickly reach the remote districts. Bhumiputras will be able to battle in the freezing weather, in contrast to the forces coming from the mainland. As a result, China decided to adopt this strategy. The boundary between India, China, and Bhutan is divided by the Boom La (pass). At the convergence of this pass, China has built at least three towns that are just five kilometers from the Indian border.



A study by a group called Planet Lab found that these three villages could be seen in satellite images. These communities are only 6 kilometers apart from Dokalam. On February 16 of this year, only one town was visible on satellite pictures. It had 20 structures. A separate photograph taken on November 26 depicts at least three additional enclaves. However, India was increasing its military presence on the Ladakh border even before 20 troops were killed. By sending more specialized boats, India has increased its military presence on the land, in the air, and the monitoring of Pangong Lake.



All things considered, the peace and security of the area in the twenty-first century are seriously threatened by hostility against these two nuclear-armed South Asian countries. The world leaders who are not doing enough to prevent the Indo-China War from starting will be held responsible if this trend continues. The Indo-China War could start at any time. India and China have taken several steps to end the standoff on the Ladakh border, even though the situation is different. It is still unknown how long the two countries will continue to remain at odds.

Mohammad Al-Amin, Student, Public Administration, Comilla University















Due to its size and geological complexity, Ladakh in South Asia has always intrigued people, and both China and India see it as a crucial geopolitical site. For the two nuclear powers, the location is currently of utmost importance. Because Ladakh is a union territory of India and is located in the Himalayan Mountain ranges in the northern part of the Indian subcontinent. Its boundary is with Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory. Its northern and eastern boundaries are disputed by China and Pakistan.Ladakh was ruled as a region of Jammu and Kashmir State from 1947 to 2019. It was divided into a distinct administrative division in 2019. 59,146 km2 in size. On October 31, 2019, the Indian Parliament once more adopted a previous law that called for the division of Jammu and Kashmir from Ladakh as a Union Territory.Since Ladakh is a part of India, not even China could view it as an independent Union Territory.Since there is no clearly defined international border between India and China, a de facto Line of Actual Control that runs for thousands of kilometers from Ladakh to Arunachal Pradesh exists. Arunachal Pradesh has also always been a part of China.China replied by first deploying troops to the Galway Valley and then to PangongTeso Lake near the Line of Control (LoC) in eastern Ladakh. The main accusation from China, however, was that India had arbitrarily built a road west of Pangong Lake in eastern Ladakh. This is the reason why in late May, a disagreement between China and India over the construction of Indian roads in the Galway Valley erupted. Indian and Chinese forces initially engaged in action in the Sikkim region of Naku La. Within a week, the soldiers of the two countries fought one another along the Ladakh border.Due to the tight circumstances, the two countries' corps commander-level army officers met on June 8 of last year. Army chiefs from China and India meet frequently to discuss flag negotiations.The corps commanders met in a similar setting near the Chusul border in Ladakh on June 7 of the previous year. It was decided that the two countries would remove their forces from the Line of Control to reduce tensions.However, this decision was not made. Due to this, on June 15, 2017, in the evening, soldiers from the two countries engaged in action close to Service Station No. 14 in Galway. Twenty troops from India died. The People's Liberation Army (PLA) has not officially verified how many Chinese side casualties there were, but four troops have since been recognized as dead.China is currently assembling missiles and rockets while creating a route close to eastern Ladakh. Locals are being employed for the building of those roads and highways. Chinese troops are building new roads in the Aksai Chin region, which is close to the East Ladakh sector. As a result, they were able to reach the Line of Control in India fast. China keeps a number of rockets and missiles on standby in Tibet's autonomous region. It has even been used to build airports that were launched by satellite.On the other side, India has no intention of adjusting its stance along the Line of Actual Control. India has Sukhoi-30 and MiG-29 fighter jets and US Apache-64 attack helicopters stationed in Ladakh because of this.Aside from that, Indians are becoming more and more opposed to China. Chinese product boycotts are becoming more strident. As a result, the Indian government has outlawed 59 Chinese apps, resulting in a trade spat between the two nations.The Chinese army has also embraced the strategy of using native Tibetan forces to quickly reach the remote districts. Bhumiputras will be able to battle in the freezing weather, in contrast to the forces coming from the mainland. As a result, China decided to adopt this strategy. The boundary between India, China, and Bhutan is divided by the Boom La (pass). At the convergence of this pass, China has built at least three towns that are just five kilometers from the Indian border.A study by a group called Planet Lab found that these three villages could be seen in satellite images. These communities are only 6 kilometers apart from Dokalam. On February 16 of this year, only one town was visible on satellite pictures. It had 20 structures. A separate photograph taken on November 26 depicts at least three additional enclaves. However, India was increasing its military presence on the Ladakh border even before 20 troops were killed. By sending more specialized boats, India has increased its military presence on the land, in the air, and the monitoring of Pangong Lake.All things considered, the peace and security of the area in the twenty-first century are seriously threatened by hostility against these two nuclear-armed South Asian countries. The world leaders who are not doing enough to prevent the Indo-China War from starting will be held responsible if this trend continues. The Indo-China War could start at any time. India and China have taken several steps to end the standoff on the Ladakh border, even though the situation is different. It is still unknown how long the two countries will continue to remain at odds.Mohammad Al-Amin, Student, Public Administration, Comilla University