

Issues putting industrial sector on the back foot



At present, due to the gas crisis, the production in the big industrial factories has decreased. Among the major industries of the country, the garment industry has suffered the most. 82 percent of export earnings come from this sector.



Among these, industries that require more electricity-steel, fertilizers and ceramics-are suffering the most. Other industries hit by reduced power supply include ship breaking and clothing.



Production of most factories has been affected due to repeated power outages and low gas pressure. Some industries are trying to deal with the crisis by using alternative energy sources.



During the day, the gas pressure is good, but due to power cut, the factory has to be closed. And even when power returns at night, gas flow pressure drops. This is the case in the country's ceramic industry, where the clay used to make ceramic tiles or bricks has to be fired at temperatures ranging from 500 to 1500 degrees Celsius to keep production units running.



The situation is no better - even in industries like gas-dependent steel rerolling mills. Although their furnaces require a temperature of 900-2,000 degrees Celsius, the gas pressure is 25-50 percent lower than required. Even as the industry halves production - workers' wages and other costs continue to rise.



Apparel is the country's largest export sector. Gas is required for captive power, boilers and washing plants in this industry. At present, the garment factories are struggling to meet the production deadlines due to the dual crisis of gas and electricity. They have no idea how long this crisis will last.



In this scenario, the sector has sought $200 million to import 300 million cubic feet (mmcf) of liquefied natural gas (LNG) per month from the spot market. According to sources in Petrobangla, the corporation is facing a cash deficit of Tk 1,000 crore per month to pay the LNG import bill despite the low volume of LNG imports.



Currently, the country's peak gas demand is around 3,600 mmcf per day, while the supply is only 2,675 mmcf. As a result, all consumers, including power plants and industries, have suffered from low pressure in pipelines due to low supply.

Petrobangla has planned various works including workover and drilling of deep wells in existing and suspended gas fields to increase gas supply from domestic resources during the volatility of fuel prices in the global market. However, it is believed that this initiative is not able to bring relief in the short term.



Urea fertilizer plants are totally dependent on gas supply. Jamuna Fertilizer Factory has been closed since last June due to lack of gas supply. Two other factories which were closed due to gas shortage in July were operational within a month.



At present two factories in Chittagong have the highest demand for gas - Karnaphuli Fertilizer Company Limited and Chittagong Urea Fertilizer Limited. Karnaphuli Gas Distribution Company has stopped the gas supply to the two factories for the time being due to maintenance.



These two factories have a daily demand of 80 million cubic feet. If both factories return to production, it is feared that the situation of gas crisis in Chittagong will worsen further. At present, the acute gas crisis is going on and even 40-45 percent of the total working time cannot be utilized. The gardeners have to pay the wages by sitting the workers. Production has fallen by more than 50 percent in the past year. Thousands of industries are shutting down. About 70 percent of the country's total industries are now under threat. Hundreds of thousands of workers have become unemployed. Plans to maintain export earnings amid a global recession are getting out of hand due to the energy crisis. Buyers are turning away from Bangladesh. China-India-Vietnam is using this opportunity.



If there is a disaster in the industry, the country's export sector will face uncertainty. The factories were already closed for a long time due to Corona. Gas bills or fines were not waived during the shutdown. Still, industrialists were hoping to recoup their losses. The investment situation in the country has not been good for a long time. Due to insufficient improvement of gas and electricity situation, many entrepreneurs are not able to come to production even after investing. On the other hand, entrepreneurs are not interested in new investments. There are complaints that even though the country has sufficient gas reserves, effective initiatives are not being taken to extract it. According to experts, it is a conspiracy in the gas sector.



In fact, it appears that some kind of arbitrariness is going on in the energy sector in the country. If this situation continues, the industrial sector of the country will be destroyed. Unfortunately, in many countries of the world, entrepreneurs are given various facilities and exemptions in various fields to encourage investment, but the opposite picture is being observed in the country. In order to continue the economic development of the country, it is expected that the government will take effective steps to resolve the gas and electricity crisis as well as restore order in this sector.

The writer is a student and campus journalist, University of Chittagong











