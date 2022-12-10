

Digital tools and apps in primary education



These apps have been developed considering the needs of teachers and students. Now, even though the corona virus has passed, online and offline blended education systems are still going on in some places for some of the benefits of online. Its biggest advantage is that every student can study at their own place. A student who may want to study from a remote area, but travel costs a lot of time and money, if he has cheap internet access, it may be easier for him to continue his studies. Or a course that is not conducted in an institution near home, but somewhere far away, or a course offered by a foreign university for free, he can do it easily if he has a cheap internet connection. The Ministry of Education has taken the initiative of apps-based digital education system in the current education system to utilize all these benefits in childhood and primary level.



Some educational apps have been around for almost a decade. Their presentation is attractive, content is good enough and it is quite interactive, which is interesting and entertaining for children. Therefore, there is no alternative to make the traditional method of education enjoyable and transform it into a digital method to face the challenges of the future. Keeping that goal in mind, Bangladesh has started the journey of digitization in various sectors since 2009.



Digitization of conventional education system is being given utmost importance to fulfill one of the basic needs of people like education. Following this, e-books and multimedia classrooms have been introduced in the education sector. As a result, students acquire both theoretical and practical knowledge, which remains memorized in their mind for a long time. The role of multimedia classroom is significant in developing creative and innovative spirit among students at primary level by reducing the practice of textbook-based rote learning. Textbooks are very engaging with thematic information, images, animations and music.



Already, Prime Minister's Office's Aspire-to-Innovate (a2i) programme has provided laptops, multimedia projectors, trained teachers in every primary school and built 25,000 multimedia classrooms. It has enhanced students' as well as teachers' knowledge and skills in ICT.



Childhood is the right time to acquire creativity and talent. So every primary school student will have a tablet or a digital device instead of a book one day and that day is very close. Bangladesh has also reached a unique height in information technology today. In such a situation, the initiative of making new Apps to help teachers and assess students in the primary education management of the country in keeping with the modern world is welcome and commendable.



A2i will develop these Apps with funding from the European Union. Initially, the programme will run in 65 schools under the pilot project, which will start in next January. Then these Apps will be implemented in 65 thousand 620 primary schools across the country. The features of the Apps will include school name, teacher ID, subject syllabus and all teaching aids. The number of students in the classroom, what they have learned and what they have not learned will also be stored in the form of tracking. Teachers and students can use these apps whenever they want at home by pressing a few buttons.



Digital tools and apps in primary education



The App allows students to record their learning activities, read, watch videos, edit, update, teacher-student attendance, arrival, departure, discipline and even teacher-student feedback and comments, which can be kept permanently for up to four months. The App will continuously assess students from class 1-3 based on knowledge, skills, values, knowing, understanding, application and attitude in digital mode. And the students of class four and five will get the total marks obtained by adding the cumulative evaluation marks with the cumulative evaluation marks on 40 percent marks in each subject, which will be automatically published in the form of graph by this App.



But special care should be taken not to discriminate between rural and urban areas while implementing this acclaimed digital process. Plans should include how to secure internet-enabled digital devices, classrooms, uninterrupted power supply, IT-enabled teachers, ability to purchase devices, financial support for lab maintenance, etc. Inclusion of skilled technicians is very important in producing quality content. Inclusion of skilled technicians is very important in producing quality content.



Although in developed countries private companies produce content on a commercial basis. The Education Department buys it and uses it. After all, there is immense freedom between the teacher and the students in the live class. What the teacher is discussing with the students or what the students are saying to the teacher is confined to the classroom. The teacher cites many relevant examples while explaining. But now since everything will be recorded through these apps, the teacher has to control his class discussion or speech.Teaching, explaining or disciplining a disobedient student by putting his hand on the student's head is no longer there. But children will be spared from carrying a pile of books to school. However, children should be aware of excessive device preference and eye radiation problems.

Dr M Mesbahuddin Sarker, Professor, Institute of Information Technology, Jahangirnagar University











Within a short period of time, the Covid-19 situation brought the traditional educational institutions under the digital (online) education system. Zoom and Google Meet are the most widely used software/apps for conducting live online education programs almost everywhere in the world. How easy it is to do video conferencing in class through Zoom and Google Meet using Android mobiles over the internet!These apps have been developed considering the needs of teachers and students. Now, even though the corona virus has passed, online and offline blended education systems are still going on in some places for some of the benefits of online. Its biggest advantage is that every student can study at their own place. A student who may want to study from a remote area, but travel costs a lot of time and money, if he has cheap internet access, it may be easier for him to continue his studies. Or a course that is not conducted in an institution near home, but somewhere far away, or a course offered by a foreign university for free, he can do it easily if he has a cheap internet connection. The Ministry of Education has taken the initiative of apps-based digital education system in the current education system to utilize all these benefits in childhood and primary level.Some educational apps have been around for almost a decade. Their presentation is attractive, content is good enough and it is quite interactive, which is interesting and entertaining for children. Therefore, there is no alternative to make the traditional method of education enjoyable and transform it into a digital method to face the challenges of the future. Keeping that goal in mind, Bangladesh has started the journey of digitization in various sectors since 2009.Digitization of conventional education system is being given utmost importance to fulfill one of the basic needs of people like education. Following this, e-books and multimedia classrooms have been introduced in the education sector. As a result, students acquire both theoretical and practical knowledge, which remains memorized in their mind for a long time. The role of multimedia classroom is significant in developing creative and innovative spirit among students at primary level by reducing the practice of textbook-based rote learning. Textbooks are very engaging with thematic information, images, animations and music.Already, Prime Minister's Office's Aspire-to-Innovate (a2i) programme has provided laptops, multimedia projectors, trained teachers in every primary school and built 25,000 multimedia classrooms. It has enhanced students' as well as teachers' knowledge and skills in ICT.Childhood is the right time to acquire creativity and talent. So every primary school student will have a tablet or a digital device instead of a book one day and that day is very close. Bangladesh has also reached a unique height in information technology today. In such a situation, the initiative of making new Apps to help teachers and assess students in the primary education management of the country in keeping with the modern world is welcome and commendable.A2i will develop these Apps with funding from the European Union. Initially, the programme will run in 65 schools under the pilot project, which will start in next January. Then these Apps will be implemented in 65 thousand 620 primary schools across the country. The features of the Apps will include school name, teacher ID, subject syllabus and all teaching aids. The number of students in the classroom, what they have learned and what they have not learned will also be stored in the form of tracking. Teachers and students can use these apps whenever they want at home by pressing a few buttons.National Curriculum and Textbook Board (NCTB) has taken an initiative to train 2,000 master trainers by training PTI and experienced primary school teachers to enable teachers to use the App comfortably, starting in December. Later, these master trainers will train 3 lakh 77 thousand teachers at the district and upazila levels. After the online training, the teachers will undergo offline training. The training videos will be on YouTube from where the teachers can watch the videos and impart all the information and technical knowledge related to the training.The App allows students to record their learning activities, read, watch videos, edit, update, teacher-student attendance, arrival, departure, discipline and even teacher-student feedback and comments, which can be kept permanently for up to four months. The App will continuously assess students from class 1-3 based on knowledge, skills, values, knowing, understanding, application and attitude in digital mode. And the students of class four and five will get the total marks obtained by adding the cumulative evaluation marks with the cumulative evaluation marks on 40 percent marks in each subject, which will be automatically published in the form of graph by this App.But special care should be taken not to discriminate between rural and urban areas while implementing this acclaimed digital process. Plans should include how to secure internet-enabled digital devices, classrooms, uninterrupted power supply, IT-enabled teachers, ability to purchase devices, financial support for lab maintenance, etc. Inclusion of skilled technicians is very important in producing quality content. Inclusion of skilled technicians is very important in producing quality content.Although in developed countries private companies produce content on a commercial basis. The Education Department buys it and uses it. After all, there is immense freedom between the teacher and the students in the live class. What the teacher is discussing with the students or what the students are saying to the teacher is confined to the classroom. The teacher cites many relevant examples while explaining. But now since everything will be recorded through these apps, the teacher has to control his class discussion or speech.Teaching, explaining or disciplining a disobedient student by putting his hand on the student's head is no longer there. But children will be spared from carrying a pile of books to school. However, children should be aware of excessive device preference and eye radiation problems.Dr M Mesbahuddin Sarker, Professor, Institute of Information Technology, Jahangirnagar University