Global supply shocks led Taka to face volatility. Taka became depreciated to a greater extent. Exchange rate is one of the key factors of an economy, which requires stability. Without stability, confidence in new initiatives including increment in production goes to jeopardizing situation. Stability in exchange rate depends on external factors. Current situation in price of Taka is due to supply chain disruption on Russia-Ukraine war.



In the last financial year, external sector of Bangladesh shows huge deficit in trade transactions. After adjustment of remittances of 21 billion US dollar sent by Bangladeshis working abroad, current account balance is recorded at a negative position of 18.70 billion US dollar. This was unusual situation in the history of external sector of Bangladesh.



History shows that Bangladesh Taka was, immediately after independence, pegged with pound sterling. Within a short time, the value of Taka experienced a rapid decline against foreign currencies. Substantial devaluation of Taka occurred in early time of 1975.



Consequently, Bangladesh adopted managed floating system in 1976. This ended in August 1979 with adoption of a currency-weighted basket method of exchange rate. Exchange rate system was again replaced in 1983 by the trade weighted basket method. US dollar was chosen as an intervention currency under the system.



A new exchange rate system emerged in 1985. This system known as secondary exchange market (SEM) was found to grow parallel to the official exchange rate. The framework was intended to encourage inward remittances at higher rate sent by Bangladeshis working abroad and foreign currencies brought in by incoming passengers. Foreign currency encashed into Taka by application of secondary exchange rate was used to sell to importers having no admissible entitlements and outgoing travelers.



Up to 1990, multiple exchange rates were allowed under different names of export benefit schemes such as export bonus scheme, export performance benefits, etc., leading to a wide deviation between the official exchange rate and secondary exchange rate under SEM. The situation led to adjust the official rate in phases and to liquidate its difference with the exchange rate at SEM. The two rates were finally unified in January 1992 with the step towards Taka convertibility. Taka convertibility adopted on current account transactions in early nineties of last century started a relatively open foreign exchange market in the country.



With the adoption of floating exchange rate since end of May, 2003, foreign exchange market of Bangladesh entered into a new phase with deregulated features. Under the system, the rates for spot purchase and sale transactions by central bank with banks are decided as on a case to case basis, but without reference to any pre-announced band. Until then exchange rate was decided by central bank with a mid-rate along with the buying and selling rates for dollar applicable.



Due to current volatility of exchange rate, central bank in association of foreign exchange associations is trying to bring stability in market. The recent decision declared by associations is to focus on exchange rate stabilization. There are two types of exchange rates adopted for inward remittances channeled through banks particularly for export proceeds and exchange houses only for wage remittances. The rate for export proceeds is lower compared to wage remittances through exchange house channel. The outward rate particularly for imports is moving weighted average cost with addition of a prescribed mark up. This may bring stabilization of exchange rate. But it may not bring market with uniformity in buying and selling rates.



Bangladesh becomes advanced in import substitution industries and export sectors. Of the import items in a year, an insignificant portion constitutes consumer goods; the remainder is intermediate, capital goods, and the like. The exchange rate free fall leads price level to move upward, which is digested overtime by the economy with hard-hit by fixed income earning people.



Foreign exchange market of the country is reported to face liquidity crisis. Banks are in avoiding tendency to initiate import transactions. As said earlier, Bangladesh achieved momentum in development of import substitution industries. But inputs of these industries are procured from external sources. Bangladesh only adds value by way of human labour. The same situation is observed for export sector depending on input contents for outputs.



The manufacturing industries have helped the country to enhance the growth path of the country with mass employment. Both manufacturing industries for internal consumptions and export industries for external consumptions have supported the economy to phase out from LDC status. As a result, Bangladesh has become a trade dependent country, leaving the category of aid dependent country. The economic activates of the country have helped to save foreign currency and earn foreign currency.



But in no way, manufacturing activities should be ceased due to lack of input contents required for production.Supply shocks of input contents may jeopardize manufacturing activities. At any cost, supply side needs to be activated. But recent situations, as said earlier, compel banks to avoid import transactions on excuses of liquidity problems in greenback.



There are two major sources of liquidity in foreign currency - export proceeds and wage remittances. Exporters need to comply with different regulatory observations and cross different regulatory points like banks, ports, customs and carriers. They are obligated to repatriate export proceeds within prescribed period; otherwise they need to face punitive actions. But wage remittances are generated abroad. These can be invested in Bangladesh with repatriation facilities abroad along with profits.



It is observed that earlier of this financial year exchange rate experienced a major fall. Accordingly, wage remittances were benefited. Later exchange rate was set fixed through foreign exchange associations - one for inward remittances like exporters proceeds by banks and others for wage remittances either by exchange houses or banks. There is a question whether it is similar to SEM. If wage remittances were used for non-industrial payments, it would be termed as SEM.



Wage remittances are reported to face decreasing trend with fixation of exchange rate by associations. Such fixation is an indication as good as non-market economic approach. There is option for wage earners to use their income in saving abroad, inter alia. They need to be encouraged to send money home for which market needs to be operational with interaction between different forces. Administrative intervention may result in what is unexpected. Hence, there is every possibility of market failure due to dictation without support to market. The present problem is nothing but liquidity. Impact of exchange rate exceeding 100 Taka from around 85 Taka was faced by mass people already through reduction of purchasing power. Nothing to lose more is before them.



Ensuring supply chain for input contents is the demand of present time for which banks need to support import transactions. But importers are facing push from banks on excuses of liquidity problems. Bangladesh is not following SEM. Such arrangement should no more be adopted. Considering the situation, SEM typed arrangement in controlling exchange rate should be ended.



Let competition go among operators. This will surely facilitate to eradicate liquidity problem in foreign currency. Under the competition, exchange rate may jump to a little extent which will lift all boats for sound economic operations. In no way, SEM should be encouraged to be in place.

The writer is a contributor
















