

Investment in logistics sector



Depending on the needs of a country they also define their logistics systems, generally logistics means travel of products and services from point of origin to point of circulation. However countries who have their own policies, strategies, action plan have defined logistics on their own way. Very recently India has announced its logistics policy 2022 including a definition on their own.



In Bangladesh Logistics sector is fragmented at a different layers, as nosuch nodal agency looks into the whole issue and manage the system, there are overlapping and contradiction and non-transparency. Bangladesh government has announced a manufactured based export-led growth strategy where transport and logistics have to play a big role. However in many cases trade competitiveness has been compromised because of uncertain and challenging logistic management system.

Development of modern infrastructure has been a core component of the economic transformation of different Asian countries including China. Taiwan and South Korea heavily invested in infrastructure amounting to around 9.5% of GDP during their period of rapid industrialization, while for China it was around 8% to GDP until 2003.



Bangladesh is at the door-steps of accelerated growth, we are still far behind from countries such as; Vietnam, Indonesia and Thailand in terms of logistics and infrastructure quality. In Bangladesh investment in physical transport infrastructure investment is 2% to 3.6% of GDP which is much lower than the required levels.



There are huge opportunities from private sector to invest in this sector for extending time-bound, efficient logistics support services. For the first time in the Industrial Policy 2022 logistics has been identified as a high priority industrial sector and also an export diversified sector. There are a number of services where private sector can be encouraged to invest, however there is a need for a clear policy strategies and incentives so that private sector can come up spontaneously to invest.



In the 8th FYP there is a target of USD 15.88 bn FDI, there could be non-traditional logistics sectors where modern technology transfer, digital technology is required. A specific strategy for attracting FDI in some of the sector can be planned to meet the increased growth of export(11.65%) and import(12.05%) planned as per 8th FYPby 2025. The country targeted for USD 300bn export by 2041, logistics needs longer time to evolve, and preparation would need to be started soon. Hundred economic zones also will need logistics support.



In that respect the regulatory constraints needs to be addressed first so that private sector feels it safe for their investment. There is no doubt that Bangladesh is in a primary stage to extend logistics support services to the businesses, in order to reduce costs, time and increase speed and thus reduce lead time there is no alternatives but to develop the logistics sector.



Chittagong port is main hub to send and receive export and import containers, about 95% of Bangladesh's trade is handled through the Chattogram port. Private sector suggested for a national maritime authority to ensure coordination of various maritime sectors and have a single government body to hold the responsibility of the entire sector. Chittagong Port authority(CPA) has been playing a dual role of port operator at the same time as a regulator which is creating a conflict of interest. CPA is issuing license for the private Off-dock (ICD/CFS) as well as running Inland Water Terminal.



On the other hand CPA is also undertaking the task of being developer of new project namely Bay Terminal as well as smaller projects such as Patenga Container Terminal? The projects are delayed because of the reasons that operations of existing port facility is not improved. Bangladesh is targeting higher export and import targets, with this, domestic consumption is also increasing due to rising GDP while a number of economic zones are coming up. There is a need for additional ports to be developed so that ease of doing business can be ensured. The projects of Sonadia Deep Sea Port and Paira Deep Sea Port have not been materialized which were some priorities.



In order to attract a large scale investment, there is a need for a clear strategy about expansion in logistics sector in the country.



There are a number regulatory constraints needs to be addressed for encouraging investment in this sector. Private off-docks are allowed limited import products which can contribute for decongesting the port where long stay of import containers causes heavy toll to the business.



On the other hand private Off-Docks are presently not eligible for Tax Holiday as they are not the physical infrastructure facility as mentioned in the income tax manual. Presently private off docks are handling about 90% of the entire country's export volume and about 20% of imports. In order to encourage more investment in the logistics sector some policy simplifications are required.



River terminals can be used for some products to ease congestions in the Chattogram port. As per recent PWC report, it is seen that the key production centres for cementare Dhaka and Narayanganj which account for 65% of cement production in the country, 95% of the clinker sourcing for cement production is done domestically for cement manufacturers. Internal Water Terminal(IWT) can be a preferred mode of transportation for sourcing clinker. Finished Cement mostly transported through road (70%) and IWT.



On the other hand ports and airports are literally working as warehouse encouraging congestions, while bonded ware house facilities is long-time demand of freight forwarders. Bonded ware house policies need revision in that respect.



For attracting investment in the huge logistics industry,it needs to design a macro-based logistics infrastructure policy and streamlining regulatory issues. A framework also needs to be devised so that non-asset based logistics industry can also be incentivized. These can increase private sector investment to play dual role of providing efficient services to ease business, reduce lead time and enhance competitiveness, on the other handcontribute to increase investment-GDPratio, create new decent employment to contribute to the economy.

The write is CEO, Business Initiative Leading Development (BUILD)











