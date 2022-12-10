Video
Canada sanctions Iran, Russia and Myanmar over ‘gross rights violations’

Published : Saturday, 10 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM

OTTAWA, Dec 9: Canada announced Friday sanctions against 67 individuals and nine entities in several countries, including members of Iran's judiciary and prison system for alleged "gross and systematic human rights violations."
The sanctions also target Russia and Myanmar.
The penalties affected 22 senior members of Iran's judiciary, prison system and police forces, as well as senior aides to supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and state-directed media came after the clerical regime's first execution of a protester, which has triggered global condemnation.
The measures were timed to mark world days for anti-corruption and human rights.
"Dignity, freedom and justice are pillars of Canada's foreign policy," Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said in a statement.
"As the world witnesses the trampling of human rights of people in places such as Russia, Iran and Myanmar, we are reminded that we can only create change by standing up and defending the values that we hold dear."
Sanctions were also leveled against 33 current and former officials and six entities in Russia for cracking down on its citizens for speaking out against Moscow's "illegal invasion of Ukraine and anti-democratic policies."
Twelve individuals and three entities in Myanmar were also slapped with sanctions for enabling the junta's attacks on civilians and facilitating arms shipments to the regime.    -AFP


