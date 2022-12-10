Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 10 December, 2022, 5:39 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

US, Sweden, Finland seek Turkey greenlight soon on NATO

Published : Saturday, 10 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62

WASHINGTON, Dec 9: Finland and Sweden joined the United States on Thursday in asking Turkey for its greenlight soon to join NATO, saying they have been fulfilling promises sought by Ankara on militants.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken and the Swedish and Finnish foreign ministers, meeting jointly in Washington, steered clear of airing any frustration or threatening Turkey, the one nation holding up the Nordic nations' bids to join the transatlantic alliance.
"I'm confident that NATO will formally welcome Finland and Sweden as members soon," Secretary of State Antony Blinken told a joint news conference.
"Both countries have taken significant concrete actions to fulfill their commitments, including those related to the security concerns on the part of our ally Turkey," Blinken said.
Turkey has demanded that the two countries take tougher stances on Kurdish militants that it considers terrorists in exchange for backing their NATO bids.
Sweden last week extradited Mahmut Tat, who is wanted by Ankara for membership in the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK).
Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said that commitments made earlier this year to Turkey by both countries were being "very much fulfilled."
He voiced hope that Sweden and Finland would join by February, the date when the other initial holdout, Hungary, has pledged to approve their accession.
"Of course what we are still missing is a clear date and clear plan of the Turkish parliament to deal with this issue," Haavisto said.
"We know that Turkey is going to elections. Of course our hope is that this decision should come from Turkey rather sooner than later," he said.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is up for reelection in June and some experts have speculated that he will show an uncompromising attitude until then.
Sweden and Finland both have close ties with Western militaries but have historically stopped short of open alliances for fear of angering nearby Russia.
Their hesitation changed after Russia invaded Ukraine, which had unsuccessfuly sought for years to join NATO, which commits to mutual defense of all its members.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Sri Lanka's Parliamant approves budget amid economic crisis
Canada sanctions Iran, Russia and Myanmar over ‘gross rights violations’
Top US counter-terror official to visit India to review regional security
As China loosens COVID restrictions, protesters fear retribution
Russia firefighters battle a massive blaze the size of a football pitch
US, Sweden, Finland seek Turkey greenlight soon on NATO
Putin threatens production cuts over oil price cap
Hydrogen pipeline between Spain and France to be ready 'by 2030'


Latest News
Carrying hopes of Africa, Morocco aim for World Cup semi-finals
France face England at World Cup after Brazil crash out
Germany to welcome first floating gas terminal
Govt starts trembling though BNP begins to play yet
Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli help India post 409/8 vs Bangladesh
Boy electrocuted in Kurigram
Man found dead in Rangpur
Internet service disruption in and around Golapbagh rally venue
US expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kids aged 6 months
World Human Rights Day celebrated in Rangpur
Most Read News
Argentina beat Netherlands on penalties to reach World Cup semi-finals
BNP gets permission to hold rally at Golapbagh ground
Croatia in semi-finals after knocking out Brazil on penalties 4-2
Gafargaon-free observed in Mymensingh
BNP leaders, workers on road after Golapbagh ground filled up at night
Body of mother found hanging, 2 children dead on bed
Argentina look to clinch Semis after competitive game with Netherlands
One killed in Rangamati road accident
'Bangladesh authorities must guarantee right to peaceful assembly'
Brazil knocked out of World Cup after losing to Croatia on penalties 4-2
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft