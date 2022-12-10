Hydrogen pipeline between Spain and France to be ready 'by 2030'



European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (L) meets with Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez (2L), France's President Emmanuel Macron (2R) and Portugal's Prime Minister Antonio Costa to discuss the H2Med underwater hydrogen pipeline initiative, on the sidelines of the EU-MED9 Euro-Mediterranean Group Summit on December 9. photo : AFP

The H2Med project comes as Europe is scrambling to reduce its dependence on Russian energy following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

It is also seen as helping Europe transition away from fossil fuels to cleaner energy.

The pipeline between Barcelona and Marseille -- also known as BarMar -- will carry two million tonnes of hydrogen per year, or 10 percent of European consumption, once it goes online, said Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

"It is going to be the first major hydrogen corridor in the European Union," Sanchez said.

The project will cost around 2.5 billion euros ($2.6 billion), he said at a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron and Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa.

The three leaders formally signed off on the plans in the presence of EU Commission chief Ursula Von der Leyen on the sidelines of a regional EU summit.

Following the talks, they released a roadmap and timeline for completing H2Med which they hope will be partially covered by European funds.

The pipeline under the Mediterranean Sea will carry green hydrogen, which is made from water via electrolysis in a process using renewable energy.

The roadmap detailed three options for the route of the pipeline, with the preferred one stretching 455 kilometres (282 miles) at a maximum depth of 2,600 metres.

Construction would begin in 2025 and last four years and eight months, it said.

H2Med aims to boost the decarbonisation of European industry, giving it large-scale access to clean energy from Spain and Portugal, which are hoping to become world leaders in green hydrogen thanks to their numerous wind and solar power farms. -AFP













