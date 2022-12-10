Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 10 December, 2022, 5:38 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Ahmed spins magic for Pakistan as England out for 281

Published : Saturday, 10 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70

RAWALPINDI, DEC 9: Pakistan debutant Abrar Ahmed spun a spell over England Friday, grabbing seven wickets as the tourists were dismissed for 281 on the opening day of the second Test in Multan.
The 24-year-old -- nicknamed "Harry Potter" by friends because he wears glasses similar to those of the fictional boy wizard -- produced magic of his own to finish with 7-114.
It was the second-best debut by a Pakistan bowler behind pacer Mohammad Zahid's 7-66 against New Zealand in Rawalpindi in 1996.
Ben Duckett (63) and Ollie Pope (60) were the main run scorers in an England innings that finished at the stroke of tea, after skipper Ben Stokes won the toss and decided to bat. England, on their first tour of Pakistan since 2005, lead the three-match series 1-0 after winning the first Test in Rawalpindi by 74 runs.
Spinner Zahid Mahmood claimed the last three wickets to finish with 3-63.
Ahmed had taken all five England wickets at lunch with the score at 180-5, becoming only the second man to take five before lunch on the opening day on debut.
West Indian Alf Valentine achieved the feat against England at Manchester in his first Test in 1950.
Stokes (30) and Will Jacks (31) defied the all-spin assault after lunch for a 61-run sixth-wicket stand before Ahmed befuddled the England skipper with his mastery.
In the first session, Ahmed dismissed Zak Crawley (19), Duckett and Joe Root (eight), before sending Pope and Harry Brook (nine) on their way.
He is the 13th Pakistan bowler to take five or more wickets in an innings on debut.
Despite losing wickets regularly, England scored at a brisk pace, with Duckett knocking nine boundaries and a six, and Pope cracking five to the rope.
Pakistan captain Babar Azam employed spin as early as in the ninth over, and Ahmed bowled Crawley with a sharp incoming delivery with only his fifth Test ball.    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ahmed spins magic for Pakistan as England out for 281
France coach Deschamps warns England of Mbappe threat in World Cup showdown
Australia's Head and history-maker Labuschagne star in 2nd West Indies Test
ManU owners halt dividend payments
Lloris ready to make history in England WC showdown
Kane leading England's bid for World Cup glory
Upbeat Tigers eye on maiden whitewash over India
Bangladesh rule out experiment for 3rd ODI against India


Latest News
Carrying hopes of Africa, Morocco aim for World Cup semi-finals
France face England at World Cup after Brazil crash out
Germany to welcome first floating gas terminal
Govt starts trembling though BNP begins to play yet
Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli help India post 409/8 vs Bangladesh
Boy electrocuted in Kurigram
Man found dead in Rangpur
Internet service disruption in and around Golapbagh rally venue
US expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kids aged 6 months
World Human Rights Day celebrated in Rangpur
Most Read News
Argentina beat Netherlands on penalties to reach World Cup semi-finals
BNP gets permission to hold rally at Golapbagh ground
Croatia in semi-finals after knocking out Brazil on penalties 4-2
Gafargaon-free observed in Mymensingh
BNP leaders, workers on road after Golapbagh ground filled up at night
Body of mother found hanging, 2 children dead on bed
Argentina look to clinch Semis after competitive game with Netherlands
One killed in Rangamati road accident
'Bangladesh authorities must guarantee right to peaceful assembly'
Brazil knocked out of World Cup after losing to Croatia on penalties 4-2
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft