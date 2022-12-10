Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 10 December, 2022, 5:38 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

France coach Deschamps warns England of Mbappe threat in World Cup showdown

Published : Saturday, 10 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69

DOHA, DEC 9: France coach Didier Deschamps is confident Kylian Mbappe can still make the difference in Saturday's World Cup quarter-final showdown with England even if the opposition put their focus on stopping the superstar forward.
Mbappe is the top scorer at the tournament with five goals in four games, including a brace in the 3-1 win over Poland in the last 16, and England will need to find a way of countering the Paris Saint-Germain striker.
But the holders have formidable quality around Mbappe, with Olivier Giroud, Ousmane Dembele and Antoine Griezmann all impressing in Qatar too.
"I imagine England will take measures like our four previous opponents did but Kylian has the ability to make the difference," Deschamps told reporters on Friday ahead of the clash at Al Bayt Stadium in the desert north of Doha.
"Even in the last game, when he wasn't at his best like in the first two, he was still decisive, but if we can share around the danger that stops too many precautions being taken against Kylian.
"But Kylian will always be Kylian, with the ability to be decisive at any moment."
The pressure is intensifying for both sides, but Deschamps has won the World Cup as a player and a coach and the 54-year-old encouraged France not to let the occasion get the better of them.
"As is the case for us and all teams who reach the knockouts, you don't have a second chance," he admitted.
"The further on you go the greater the quality, but the demands are higher too and so is the excitement.
"This is the next stage but there is no stress, no need to hold back. It is magnificent to play a World Cup quarter-final."
While France are the defending champions, England appear to be growing as a team on the back of their run to the semi-finals in Russia four years ago and the final of Euro 2020.
- Kane 'a real leader' -
France goalkeeper and captain Hugo Lloris -- who has spent nearly a decade in the Premier League with Tottenham -- was full of praise for Gareth Southgate's England.
"If you look at the English squad they have more players here who were in Russia than France do," said the 35-year-old, who is set to win his 143rd cap and overtake Lilian Thuram as his country's all-time record appearance maker.
"They were semi-finalists at the World Cup, runners-up at the Euro. There is a real progression and I believe this team is getting more mature. They are here to win."
Lloris will come up against an England side captained by his Tottenham teammate Harry Kane, and there is the possibility the two could end up pitting their wits against each other in a penalty shoot-out.
"Harry has the ability to shoot anywhere. He is one of the best at this aspect of the game," Lloris said.
"Harry and the England players will analyse penalties but then it is all about instinct, and before you get to the penalty shoot-out there is the time to make the difference on the pitch."
Lloris and Kane have played together at Spurs for nine years and so know each other inside out.
The France skipper added: "I think I only have positive things to say about Harry.
"For England he is a real leader, a role model for his teammates and above all a top player."    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ahmed spins magic for Pakistan as England out for 281
France coach Deschamps warns England of Mbappe threat in World Cup showdown
Australia's Head and history-maker Labuschagne star in 2nd West Indies Test
ManU owners halt dividend payments
Lloris ready to make history in England WC showdown
Kane leading England's bid for World Cup glory
Upbeat Tigers eye on maiden whitewash over India
Bangladesh rule out experiment for 3rd ODI against India


Latest News
Carrying hopes of Africa, Morocco aim for World Cup semi-finals
France face England at World Cup after Brazil crash out
Germany to welcome first floating gas terminal
Govt starts trembling though BNP begins to play yet
Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli help India post 409/8 vs Bangladesh
Boy electrocuted in Kurigram
Man found dead in Rangpur
Internet service disruption in and around Golapbagh rally venue
US expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kids aged 6 months
World Human Rights Day celebrated in Rangpur
Most Read News
Argentina beat Netherlands on penalties to reach World Cup semi-finals
BNP gets permission to hold rally at Golapbagh ground
Croatia in semi-finals after knocking out Brazil on penalties 4-2
Gafargaon-free observed in Mymensingh
BNP leaders, workers on road after Golapbagh ground filled up at night
Body of mother found hanging, 2 children dead on bed
Argentina look to clinch Semis after competitive game with Netherlands
One killed in Rangamati road accident
'Bangladesh authorities must guarantee right to peaceful assembly'
Brazil knocked out of World Cup after losing to Croatia on penalties 4-2
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft