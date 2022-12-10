ManU owners halt dividend payments

MANCHESTER, DEC 9: The owners of Manchester United, the Glazer family, have not taken their usual semi-annual dividend out of the club as they look to sell the English giants.

The regular flow of money out of the club in dividends has been a frustration for fans as United's fortunes on the pitch have deteriorated during the Glazer's reign in charge.

A total of £33.6 million ($41 million) was paid to shareholders, with the Glazers taking the majority, in the 2021/22 season as United finished sixth in the Premier League.

"On 15 November, the Board of Directors did not approve the payment of the semi-annual dividend for fiscal 2023," United said in a statement.

The Manchester United Supporters' Trust (MUST) welcomed the news and urged for no more dividends to be paid until a new owner is found.

"Dividends should not be paid when the football club is not achieving

success on the pitch, challenging for top

honours," MUST said in a statement. -AFP







