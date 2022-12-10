

Upbeat Tigers eye on maiden whitewash over India

The match will commence at 12:00pm (BST) at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.

Bangladesh have no possibility to alter the winning combination. Nazmul Hossain Shanto, the BCB's luxurious burden, who strikes once in a blue moon, will pair with skipper Liton Das to open and another shaky top-order batter Anamul Haque Bijoy, who is yet to learn to control big match pressure, will bat at three.

The experienced trio Shakib, Mushfiq and Mahmudullah followed by Afif Hossain Dhrubo and Mehify Miraz combining a long batting line-up although none of the Bangladesh proven performers but Mahmudullah and Miraz are in good form with the bat.

Miraz, in his best time with the bat, was the key whiffer to raise Bangladesh from the ashes in both the earlier affairs, is the leading scorer of series so far hoarding 138 runs with his maiden ODI ton in the immediate previous game, is the big man to take special account for the tourists. Miraz also took three wickets so far with the ball.

Bangladesh bowlers are best in their efforts as both Shakib and Ebadot Hossain notched seven wickets from the earlier two games. Mustafiz clinched less number of wickets but produced the maximum numbers of unplayable deliveries among the bowlers in both the sides.

India conversely, are desperate to avoid clean sweep although they are going to play today without their couple of key players- skipper Rohit Sharma and speedster Deepak Chahar since both the players sustained injury in the earlier clash.

Ishan Kishan is going to replace Rohit while wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav is likely to come in for Chahar considering the spinning tracks at ZACS. Either of Virat Kohli or of Kishan, will join with Shikhar Dhawan to open Indian batting order.

Kishan, Shreyas Iyer and stand-in skipper KL Rahul will be the key man for India today with the bat while Mohammad Siraj, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur and Umran Malik are capable of destroying Bangladesh batting order.

ZACS is famous as a batting friendly wicket and the toss winning skipper must prefer to bat first on sunny Saturday.



















