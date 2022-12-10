Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 10 December, 2022, 5:38 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

India tour of Bangladesh 2022

Upbeat Tigers eye on maiden whitewash over India

Published : Saturday, 10 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 95
Sports Reporter

Upbeat Tigers eye on maiden whitewash over India

Upbeat Tigers eye on maiden whitewash over India

After 2-0 series win over full-strength India, Bangladesh without Tamim-Taskin, are optimistic to register maiden whitewash against neighbouring nation winning the 3rd and the last match of the three-match ODI series today.
The match will commence at 12:00pm (BST) at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.
Bangladesh have no possibility to alter the winning combination. Nazmul Hossain Shanto, the BCB's luxurious burden, who strikes once in a blue moon, will pair with skipper Liton Das to open and another shaky top-order batter Anamul Haque Bijoy, who is yet to learn to control big match pressure, will bat at three.
The experienced trio Shakib, Mushfiq and Mahmudullah followed by Afif Hossain Dhrubo and Mehify Miraz combining a long batting line-up although none of the Bangladesh proven performers but Mahmudullah and Miraz are in good form with the bat.
Miraz, in his best time with the bat, was the key whiffer to raise Bangladesh from the ashes in both the earlier affairs, is the leading scorer of series so far hoarding 138 runs with his maiden ODI ton in the immediate previous game, is the big man to take special account for the tourists. Miraz also took three wickets so far with the ball.
Bangladesh bowlers are best in their efforts as both Shakib and Ebadot Hossain notched seven wickets from the earlier two games. Mustafiz clinched less number of wickets but produced the maximum numbers of unplayable deliveries among the bowlers in both the sides.
India conversely, are desperate to avoid clean sweep although they are going to play today without their couple of key players- skipper Rohit Sharma and speedster Deepak Chahar since both the players sustained injury in the earlier clash.
Ishan Kishan is going to replace Rohit while wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav is likely to come in for Chahar considering the spinning tracks at ZACS. Either of Virat Kohli or of Kishan, will join with Shikhar Dhawan to open Indian batting order.
Kishan, Shreyas Iyer and stand-in skipper KL Rahul will be the key man for India today with the bat while Mohammad Siraj, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur and Umran Malik are capable of destroying Bangladesh batting order.
ZACS is famous as a batting friendly wicket and the toss winning skipper must prefer to bat first on sunny Saturday.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ahmed spins magic for Pakistan as England out for 281
France coach Deschamps warns England of Mbappe threat in World Cup showdown
Australia's Head and history-maker Labuschagne star in 2nd West Indies Test
ManU owners halt dividend payments
Lloris ready to make history in England WC showdown
Kane leading England's bid for World Cup glory
Upbeat Tigers eye on maiden whitewash over India
Bangladesh rule out experiment for 3rd ODI against India


Latest News
Carrying hopes of Africa, Morocco aim for World Cup semi-finals
France face England at World Cup after Brazil crash out
Germany to welcome first floating gas terminal
Govt starts trembling though BNP begins to play yet
Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli help India post 409/8 vs Bangladesh
Boy electrocuted in Kurigram
Man found dead in Rangpur
Internet service disruption in and around Golapbagh rally venue
US expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kids aged 6 months
World Human Rights Day celebrated in Rangpur
Most Read News
Argentina beat Netherlands on penalties to reach World Cup semi-finals
BNP gets permission to hold rally at Golapbagh ground
Croatia in semi-finals after knocking out Brazil on penalties 4-2
Gafargaon-free observed in Mymensingh
BNP leaders, workers on road after Golapbagh ground filled up at night
Body of mother found hanging, 2 children dead on bed
Argentina look to clinch Semis after competitive game with Netherlands
One killed in Rangamati road accident
'Bangladesh authorities must guarantee right to peaceful assembly'
Brazil knocked out of World Cup after losing to Croatia on penalties 4-2
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft