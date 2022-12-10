Abahani lose valuable point in BPL

Abahani Limited Dhaka suffered a big jolt as they lost valuable point after playing out a 1-1 goal draw with Fortis Football Club Limited in the Bangladesh Premier League football that has begun from Friday at Shaheed Dhirendranath Datta Stadium in Cumilla.

In the proceeding, foreign recruit Luiz Garlos scored for Fortis Football Club in the first half while Riyadul Hasan netted for Abahani Limited Dhaka in the second half.

Luiz Garlos put Fortis Football Club, the promoted team from Bangladesh Championship League, ahead in the 36th minute and they maintained the lead till the whole proceeding.

At one stage it was seemed Abahani were going to lose the match, but it was Riyadul Hasan Rafi who rescued Abahani from total embarrassment scoring a goal in the 90th minute of the match. -BSS











