Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 10 December, 2022, 5:37 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Abahani lose valuable point in BPL

Published : Saturday, 10 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58

Abahani Limited Dhaka suffered a big jolt as they lost valuable point after playing out a 1-1 goal draw with Fortis Football Club Limited in the Bangladesh Premier League football that has begun from Friday at Shaheed Dhirendranath Datta Stadium in Cumilla.
In the proceeding, foreign recruit Luiz Garlos scored for Fortis Football Club in the first half while Riyadul Hasan netted for Abahani Limited Dhaka in the second half.
Luiz Garlos put Fortis Football Club, the promoted team from Bangladesh Championship League, ahead in the 36th minute and they maintained the lead till the whole proceeding.
At one stage it was seemed Abahani were going to lose the match, but it was Riyadul Hasan Rafi who rescued Abahani from total embarrassment scoring a goal in the 90th minute of the match.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ahmed spins magic for Pakistan as England out for 281
France coach Deschamps warns England of Mbappe threat in World Cup showdown
Australia's Head and history-maker Labuschagne star in 2nd West Indies Test
ManU owners halt dividend payments
Lloris ready to make history in England WC showdown
Kane leading England's bid for World Cup glory
Upbeat Tigers eye on maiden whitewash over India
Bangladesh rule out experiment for 3rd ODI against India


Latest News
Carrying hopes of Africa, Morocco aim for World Cup semi-finals
France face England at World Cup after Brazil crash out
Germany to welcome first floating gas terminal
Govt starts trembling though BNP begins to play yet
Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli help India post 409/8 vs Bangladesh
Boy electrocuted in Kurigram
Man found dead in Rangpur
Internet service disruption in and around Golapbagh rally venue
US expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kids aged 6 months
World Human Rights Day celebrated in Rangpur
Most Read News
Argentina beat Netherlands on penalties to reach World Cup semi-finals
BNP gets permission to hold rally at Golapbagh ground
Croatia in semi-finals after knocking out Brazil on penalties 4-2
Gafargaon-free observed in Mymensingh
BNP leaders, workers on road after Golapbagh ground filled up at night
Body of mother found hanging, 2 children dead on bed
Argentina look to clinch Semis after competitive game with Netherlands
One killed in Rangamati road accident
'Bangladesh authorities must guarantee right to peaceful assembly'
Brazil knocked out of World Cup after losing to Croatia on penalties 4-2
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft