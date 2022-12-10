Bashundhara Kings make winning start in BPL

Defending champions Bashundhara Kings made winning start in the Bangladesh Premier League football when they blanked Azampur Football Club Uttara by 3-0 goals held on Friday at Bashundhara Sports Complex in the city.

In the day's match, Brazilian forward Robson his compatriot Dorielton and forward Rakib Hossain scored one goal each for Bashundhara Kings. All the three goals came in the first half.

Robson gave Bashundhara a deserving lead early in the 5th minute and forward Dorielton doubled the lead scoring the second goal in the 19th minute of the match.

Rakib completed the winners' tally scoring the third goal in the 29th minute.

Back with a healthy 3-0 lead, Bashundhara Kings started the second half though they could not extend their lead further in the remaining proceeding.

Bashundhara Kings will play their next match against Fortis Football Club scheduled to be held on December 23 at Muktijuddho Smrity Stadium in Rajshahi while Azampur Football Club Uttara will play against Fortis Football Club on December 31 at Rafiq Uddin Bhuiyan Stadium in Mymensingh. -BSS











